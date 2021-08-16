PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Community Leaders Institute (http://communityleadersinstitute.com) has been launched, as the "Community for Community Leaders" to unite, support and educate Community Founders, Owners and Managers to launch, build and enhance their communities online and year-round.
Dedicated to providing unbiased, market-leading insights, resources and training, the global institute was founded by 365 MEDIA, a highly regarded expert in virtual events and online community consulting and will be guided by the expertise of a Steering Board comprised of world-renowned community leaders.
The Community Leaders Institute, which is free to join, will feature an innovative toolkit of templates, worksheets, playbooks and guides to help community professionals launch or grow their communities. An incredible program of Master-classes and training led by the most respected thought leaders on community will also be available, alongside a vendor directory with over 700 technologies and services. A community marketplace and comprehensive directory of communities will also become available in the coming weeks.
"There is a massive convergence towards community," said RD Whitney, Founder of CLI and CEO of 365 MEDIA. "Until now there has been no global, independent home for corporations and brands, associations, non-profits, media/event professionals and entrepreneurs managing communities. At the same time, Marketing is shifting towards the community model made obvious by the TechCrunch headline earlier this year announcing that The Chief Community Officer is the new CMO. CLI has set a mission to provide an unbiased platform for Community leaders to learn, network and thrive."
CLI launches with 6 exciting new Masterclasses already in the queue, taught by highly respected subject matter experts from around the globe, including Building an in-Community Research Asset, Launching & Growing a Community-Based Membership Model and Developing a Community Awards Program. The Institute will also feature the most respected Community Management courses from around the world including VEI's Virtual Events Certification, Diane Tower's 12 Week Community Manager Training and Strategic Community Management by Richard Millington at Feverbee. CLI's team of experts are actively working on more cutting-edge tools and coursework, with more training to be announced shortly.
CLI has also confirmed dates for the inaugural CLI Conference Expo (CLIX) on April 4 & 5, 2022 in Memphis, TN, USA. CLIX will be Chaired by Community Strategist Marjorie Anderson and confirmed speakers include Eric Ly, Co-Founder of Linkedin, Richard Millington, author of Buzzing Communities & The Indispensable Community, Ashley Friedlein, Founder of eConsultancy and Guild, Venessa Paech, Co-Founder of Australian Community Managers and SWARM, and David Adler, CEO of BizBash.
"Media, technology and marketing are all trending and intersecting toward the 'direct to consumer economy,'" Whitney commented. "As they continue to accelerate to form community-based models, media and event organizations were jolted because of the pandemic to move towards year-round community models. At the same time, associations who have employed the community model for years can benefit from the techniques now being developed by innovative community builders and leaders. We are bringing the Community profession together for mutual growth and benefit, and CLI is well-positioned to be a special place for leaders from many different channels to adapt and grow."
