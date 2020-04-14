PROVO, Utah, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 2nd, RevRoad and its portfolio companies launched the official At-Home Learning initiative. Through this initiative, they will provide students around the country with digital learning tools by offering their products to schools and districts for free during this time—no strings attached.
There's no question that these are difficult times. Hundreds of millions of students around the world are transitioning to at-home learning for the rest of the school year. "Educators around the world are now facing the most daunting challenge in 100 years. These programs and tools are ready to scale, and can provide valuable support for students, their families, and educators," says RevRoad CEO, Derrin Hill.
Educators are quickly shifting teaching and learning to digital platforms to meet the needs of each student with equitable access, standards, and engagement. RevRoad's portfolio has a unique compilation of edtech companies with the ability to assist in smoothing over the rapid transitions currently happening within education. Said companies include the following:
Literal
Keep students fully engaged in reading, even while at home. Literal makes books just as engaging as social media, and is temporarily offering every student and educator free & unlimited access to all of their classic books through July 2020. Easily track student progress remotely and turn reluctant readers into avid book worms.
Literal is offering schools and districts free access to the Classic subscription
SkillStruck
Skill Struck focuses on helping today's students prepare for tomorrow's workforce by developing their technical skills and helping them master the concepts of Computer Science. The platform is focused on project-based learning where students learn, apply and reiterate their newfound knowledge through additional practices to cement their skills.
Skill Struck is offering schools and districts one month of free access to their flagship Voyage service.
Education Lifeskills
If we never change negative thinking, we will never change negative behavior. Education Lifeskills creates cognitive-behavioral curriculum which helps students overcome their self-defeating thoughts and behaviors and achieve higher levels academically and socially.
Education Lifeskills is offering students free access to a positive thinking course pack.
Hallo
Practice English on the Hallo app! Has the Coronavirus pandemic interfered with your preparation for the TOEFL, TOEIC, or IELTS exam? Has your English class been canceled and now you are left with no one to practice with?
Students can practice English on the Hallo app. Hallo is a live streaming community for English learners and teachers. Students can learn from native speakers through live videos 24/7 and practice speaking in seconds with people all around the world. It's the world's largest classroom for English learners right in the palm of your hand.
Hallo is a free app available for iOS and Android.
To get started with At-Home Learning for free, visit revroad.com/athomelearning.
For more information about At-Home Learning and the companies involved, click here.
For media inquiries, interviews or additional information, please contact Business Development Specialist at 237894@email4pr.com or by calling (801) 319-8503.