BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoMPANY Films has signed comedy directing duo BLOK exclusively for commercials and branded content. The announcement was made by CoMPANY Executive Producers Ron Cicero and Richard Goldstein. Recent BLOK directing credits include broadcast spots for Hendrick's Gin, Pepsi Max and Rainbow Riches Casino, among others.
"Multiple worlds, extraordinary characters, ambitious set builds and amazing, story-driven effects, both in camera and using a bit of savvy post magic, that's BLOK," says Cicero. "It's exciting to discover a creative team that excels at every stage of the process – all in service to the script—and with a fresh perspective."
"We build a special universe for each brand," adds BLOK, consisting of Richard Jobson (who handles DOP duties) while Paul Casey directs. "Creatively, we collaborate on everything up until the shoot." BLOK has been directing spots for the European market for less than three years, before that helming TV comedy series across the world for the BBC, Channel 4, Sky and Netflix.
BLOK enjoys directing TV, but feel they hit their calling with spot work. "Going from long-form TV series to 30" spots was the best decision we ever made. We're perfectionists and the limited parameters of television often mean that there are many unavoidable sacrifices and compromises throughout production, due to lack of time, money or both. Commercials gives us an opportunity to finesse each and every shot and improve our VFX understanding, whilst focusing on telling a short story. Concentrating on telling an engaging story in 30 seconds is always a fun and exciting challenge for us and is something we find immensely rewarding."
