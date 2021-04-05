TORONTO, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historically, bioanalytical support for large molecule development has utilized ligand binding (LBA) technologies. The improvement in mass spectrometric technology and growing focus on quantitation of large molecules using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) provides an ideal complement to the more established ligand-binding approaches.
LC-MS/MS provides significant advantages to quantitate large molecules. Hybrid mass spectrometry only requires one reagent for enrichment and this reagent does not need to be extremely selective. The detection and selectivity is provided by the mass spectrometer on the back end.
KCAS is a strong advocate of assessing the relative merits of available technologies to answer a project's needs, and using that decision to drive project support. In the past, our ligand binding team provided the majority of our large molecule bioanalysis support. However, more recently, the power and selectivity of LC-MS/MS in large molecule bioanalysis is moving this technology into the mainstream for many PK and biomarker needs.
Register for this live webinar on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK) to hear experts from KCAS Bioanalytical and Biomarker Services, John Perkins, Senior Scientific Advisor and Dawn Dufield, Senior Director, Biopharmaceutical LC-MS/MS Services, discuss the evolving role of LC-MS/MS in the bioanalysis of large molecule therapeutics and biomarkers. They will share how they consider/decide which technology to pursue (LBA vs LCMS), and also present case studies highlighting both.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Comparison of Hybrid LCMS & Ligand Binding Assays for Bioanalysis.
