Compassion International, Food for the Hungry and World Vision announce 'Unite to Fight Poverty' concert to support the world's poor impacted by COVID-19

- Virtual concert brings together 21 major Christian artists, including Hillsong Worship, TobyMac, Michael W. Smith and Kirk Franklin; hosted by Sadie Robertson Huff and Carlos Whittaker - Concert to be televised and streamed on Friday, August 28, 2020