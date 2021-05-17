ATLANTA, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Music producer Patrick Avard, known as cheerleading's top production artist CheerMusicPro, extends his congratulations to all of the participating and medaling teams at this year's USASF Cheerleading Worlds competition.
The Cheerleading Worlds competition is the final and most anticipated competition of the season for the world's premier competitive cheer programs. The competition took place over three days in Orlando, Florida, with 63 teams taking home medals for incredible performances in gold, silver or bronze.
Producing high-energy mix tracks that are custom designed and scored along to routines of individual programs, CheerMusicPro contributed to 24 separate medals across a broad range of divisions, including gold winnings such as:
- Small Senior 6: Cheer Extreme SSX
- Large Senior Coed 6: TGLC
- International Open 6: Fame Super Seniors
- International All-Girl NT: CCS Lady Aurora
- Medium Coed 6: Woodlands Extreme Black Ops
- Senior Small Open Coed 6: Rockstar Beatles
- IOC 6: Top Gun OO
Adding to the impressive lists of medaling tracks are music production companies Cheer Freqs and Royal Custom Music, who create custom mixes for cheerleading programs through Patrick Avard's music production company New Level Music. Combined, Avard, and his company produced tracks for 41 medaling teams, a groundbreaking record for New Level Music.
"After the cancellation of last year's Worlds due to public safety concerns, it was inspiring to see all of these teams return with such renewed passion and incredible skill – we were all very impressed," said music producer Patrick Avard (CheerMusicPro).
"I am especially proud of the work that Andy, Teighlyr and the rest of the New Level Music team have contributed to get such amazing results at this year's competition. Working with these dedicated and talented music producers is a true joy and I am appreciative for all that they bring to this genre of music," Patrick Avard added.
Entering music production in 2004 under the signature name of CheerMusicPro, Avard is known for producing premium custom mixes for cheer programs and having pioneered cheer music to become its own distinct genre. Patrick Avard has cultivated a large following of music fans by consistently producing new releases, working with many of the world's top level cheer teams, and with his work appearing on the popular Netflix docuseries "Cheer."
Characterized by fast tempos, trap interludes, and a steady beat appropriate for the cadence and pace of cheer routines, New Level Music has become the leading production company for custom cheer tracks.
To learn more about the unique sound and work of Patrick Avard, please visit his website: http://www.PatrickAvard.com.
To keep up to date on all-things-CheerMusicPro, visitors can also visit the producer's official page at: http://www.CheerMusicPro.com.
About Patrick Avard
Patrick Avard is an entrepreneur and top music producer for the competitive cheerleading industry. Known by his producer name CheerMusicPro Avard has helped establish cheer music as its own genre and has popularized the music of the sport to an outside market. With his team at New Level Music in Atlanta, Georgia, Patrick Avard continues to expand the footprint of music production in the cheer industry and crafts custom-tailored mix tracks for the largest cheer programs in the United States.
