STERLING, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mr. Ybañez has over three decades of experience overseeing projects in the electrical and low voltage contracting industries, with extensive experience in data center buildouts. He has demonstrated an ability to cultivate strong relationships with Owners, General Contractors, Subcontractors, Vendors, and Field Staff. He is known as a highly motivated team member who goes above and beyond to accomplish his goals.
One of Mr. Ybañez' first objectives will be to broaden Compu Dynamics' project base in the Texas market and increase our presence in the region. The Texas data center market has been rapidly growing in the recent past. Given Compu Dynamics' ability to provide turn-key solutions in partnership with highly competent delivery partners, plus Mr. Ybañez' experience and regional market knowledge, the company is truly excited about future expansion possibilities in the western US.
Rob Morgan, the Director of Project Management and Estimating, said "Having worked closely with Steve over the last few years I have grown to appreciate his dedication and commitment to the success of every project he is involved with. Steve brings a level of professionalism and experience to the Compu Dynamics team that will help us manage and grow in the Texas market for years to come."
Mr. Ybañez received his Associates degree from St. Phillips College in Texas in 1980 and has been working in the construction industry ever since. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his grandchildren and golfing.
About Compu Dynamics
Compu Dynamics designs, builds, optimizes and maintains mission critical power, cooling, and network infrastructure for cloud, colo and on-premise data centers across the US. Since 2002, Compu Dynamics has provided a full spectrum of data center solutions to commercial businesses, colocation providers, cloud service providers, application providers, healthcare and educational institutions, property managers, and government agencies.
