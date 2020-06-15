RESTON, Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly-evolving media landscape, audience consumption habits are undergoing seismic changes. That's why Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce an agreement to provide Shout! Studios, the multi-platform filmed entertainment distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory, with census level video on-demand (VOD) measurement.
The deal provides Shout! Studios with access to Comscore's OnDemand Essentials®, Comscore's currency measurement service for VOD, to enable them to better understand the consumption of their theatrical video on demand titles. This is particularly relevant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as Comscore research has found significant increases in video on demand transactions.
"As we grow our distribution and production capabilities, and develop new content offerings across multiple platforms, it's critical that we have a sophisticated and granular understanding of audience engagement, and we're looking forward to getting those insights from Comscore," said Dave McIntosh, Senior Vice President of Content Licensing & Strategy, Shout! Studios.
"We welcome Shout! Studios to our OnDemand Essentials client base. Comscore's census-based return path video on demand data asset continues to fuel content providers with near real-time results to help them develop strategies to grow their business. We are pleased to play this critical role in the industry," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.
Comscore OnDemand Essentials® provides precise, census-level measurement of video-on-demand (VOD) programming. Leveraging VOD consumption from more than 105 million TV screens and nearly every multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) across the U.S., OnDemand Essentials offers a level of granularity and stability absent from other VOD measurement services, which enables more timely and accurate programming and marketing decisions.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.
About Shout! Studios
Shout! Studios is the filmed entertainment production and distribution arm of Shout! Factory, specializing in all aspects of distribution, including theatrical, VOD, digital and broadcast. Reflecting Shout! Factory's ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence, Shout! Studios champions and supports like-minded filmmakers and creators at the forefront of pop culture, driving creative expression and diversity in independent storytelling. Shout! Studios finances, produces, acquires and distributes an eclectic slate of movies, award-winning animated features, specialty films and series from rising and established talent, filmmakers and producers.