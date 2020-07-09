RESTON, Va., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a renewal of its agreement to provide Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) with continued census-level video-on-demand (VOD) measurement for Cinedigm's transactional on-demand offerings.
Under this new multi-year agreement, which comes as new research from Comscore shows an increase in VOD transactions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cinedigm will continue its long-term use of Comscore OnDemand Essentials® to measure and gain an understanding of the consumption of its theatrical video on-demand titles.
"As video consumption habits continue to rapidly evolve, having near real-time, granular insights into audience behavior for transactional content is necessary is today's market to drive business growth," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Cinedigm as they continue to pioneer digital cinema distribution solutions in the marketplace."
Comscore OnDemand Essentials® provides precise, census-level measurement of video-on-demand (VOD) programming. Leveraging VOD consumption from more than 105 million TV screens and nearly every multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) across the U.S., OnDemand Essentials® offers a level of granularity and stability absent from other VOD measurement services, which enables clients to make more timely and accurate programming and marketing decisions.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com
About Cinedigm
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.