RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted its patent on "Device Identification System and Methods."
This patent, which was accepted by the USPTO on the very first round, covers Comscore's method of using household router meters to anonymously identify individuals within a household. The invention will enable Comscore to draw even more precise, granular insights into consumer behavior for its best-in-class digital and cross-platform measurement. Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 10,776,798.
"We are proud to mark another innovation milestone with our latest patent, which will bolster Comscore's capability to deliver industry-leading insights across all platforms," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "This latest patent is a testament to the ability of the world-class team we've built to break new ground and deliver the solutions that will unlock more opportunity for marketers."
Comscore's continued commitment to research and innovation is reflected by the numerous U.S. patents it has been granted over the last five years, including a recent patent for device co-location identification. Comscore has brought substantial privacy-conscious digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.
