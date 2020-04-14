RESTON, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a new series of weekly custom reporting options to better understand rapidly-changing consumer behaviors in our new social-distancing world.
Built on the granular audience insights derived from Comscore's syndicated products, the new reports are tailored to highlight consumption trends in TV, digital, OTT and gaming on a more frequent and granular basis to reflect the needs of today's marketers.
New services available include:
- Digital Report: Weekly or daily U.S. or international consumer behaviors across mobile, desktop or both, including a variety of media options such as category-level data (e.g. travel, retail, news), top properties/apps, video streaming and social media.
- OTT Streaming Report: All reportable streaming services and device types in the U.S., including demographics, on a daily or weekly view.
- Gaming Report: Top games in the U.S. on a daily or weekly basis for desktop, mobile and gaming console consumption.
- TV Reports: Live viewing across dayparts (e.g. Primetime) at the national or local level (top 100 markets) comparing broadcast week viewing year-over-year, month-over-month and week-over-week.
Plus, Comscore is now offering two new advanced audience segments in TV Essentials and StationView Essentials: news viewers by consumption level (heavy/medium/light), and heavy viewers of key sports based on the previous regular schedule.
These new segments provide marketers with an unmatched ability to understand audience migration. For example, Comscore's heavy viewers sports segment reveals what these fans are watching while live sports are on hold, allowing brands to still reach their priority audience despite the unprecedented disruption.
"Our core mission is bringing trust and transparency to the marketplace, and I believe that's more important than ever as advertisers need to understand rapidly-changing audience engagement trends," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore.
