"As expected, sports were a big mover this week as both the college and pro ranks featured marquee matchups and compelling story lines," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "All eyes will now turn to the big game as anticipation builds about a matchup for the ages."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

172

1

NBC NFL PLAYOFF GAME DIV1

NBC

1/16/2021

2

156

100

Todo por mi hija

TELMUN

1/15/2021

3

146

81

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

1/12/2021

4

142

87

Imperio de mentiras

UNIV

1/12/2021

5

141

93

Dulce ambición

UNIV

1/13/2021

6

141

10

Chicago Fire

NBC

1/13/2021

7

140

11

Chicago P.D.

NBC

1/13/2021

8

137

19

Magnum P.I.

CBS

1/15/2021

9

136

16

This Is Us

NBC

1/12/2021

10

131

9

Chicago Med

NBC

1/13/2021

11

129

5

60 Minutes

CBS

1/17/2021

12

127

20

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

1/17/2021

13

127

18

FBI

CBS

1/12/2021

14

126

23

Blue Bloods

CBS

1/15/2021

15

125

27

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

1/12/2021

16

125

7

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC

1/14/2021

17

124

112

Sal y pimienta

UNIV

1/17/2021

18

124

14

The Chase

ABC

1/14/2021

19

123

129

Falsa identidad

TELMUN

1/11/2021

20

122

121

Aquí y ahora

UNIV

1/17/2021

1. BALTIMORE AT BUFFALO

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]







TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

170

1

2021 CFP National Championship1

ESPN

1/11/2021

2

153

110

Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard

Mystery

HALLMM

1/17/2021

3

149

60

Two for the Win

HALL

1/16/2021

4

146

61

90 Day Fiance

TLC

1/17/2021

5

142

59

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

1/12/2021

6

136

822

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

1/16/2021

7

135

90

Gold Rush

DSC

1/15/2021

8

134

128

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

1/17/2021

9

132

345

The Wrong Mr. Right

LMN

1/15/2021

10

131

133

Below Deck

BRAVO

1/11/2021

11

129

194

Southern Charm

BRAVO

1/14/2021

12

129

95

Love Takes Flight

HALL

1/14/2021

13

126

357

Rizzoli & Isles

LIFE

1/15/2021

14

125

236

Chicago P.D.

USA

1/15/2021

15

125

160

The Real Housewives of Orange County

BRAVO

1/13/2021

16

125

98

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

1/11/2021

17

122

329

The Evil Twin

LIFE

1/16/2021

18

122

208

The First 48

A&E

1/14/2021

19

122

187

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

USA

1/17/2021

20

122

114

USS Christmas

HALL

1/15/2021

1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs Alabama Crimson Tide from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

 

