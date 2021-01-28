RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today released the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 17, 2021.
"As expected, sports were a big mover this week as both the college and pro ranks featured marquee matchups and compelling story lines," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "All eyes will now turn to the big game as anticipation builds about a matchup for the ages."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
172
1
NBC NFL PLAYOFF GAME DIV1
NBC
1/16/2021
2
156
100
Todo por mi hija
TELMUN
1/15/2021
3
146
81
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
1/12/2021
4
142
87
Imperio de mentiras
UNIV
1/12/2021
5
141
93
Dulce ambición
UNIV
1/13/2021
6
141
10
Chicago Fire
NBC
1/13/2021
7
140
11
Chicago P.D.
NBC
1/13/2021
8
137
19
Magnum P.I.
CBS
1/15/2021
9
136
16
This Is Us
NBC
1/12/2021
10
131
9
Chicago Med
NBC
1/13/2021
11
129
5
60 Minutes
CBS
1/17/2021
12
127
20
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
1/17/2021
13
127
18
FBI
CBS
1/12/2021
14
126
23
Blue Bloods
CBS
1/15/2021
15
125
27
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
1/12/2021
16
125
7
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC
1/14/2021
17
124
112
Sal y pimienta
UNIV
1/17/2021
18
124
14
The Chase
ABC
1/14/2021
19
123
129
Falsa identidad
TELMUN
1/11/2021
20
122
121
Aquí y ahora
UNIV
1/17/2021
1. BALTIMORE AT BUFFALO
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
170
1
2021 CFP National Championship1
ESPN
1/11/2021
2
153
110
Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard
HALLMM
1/17/2021
3
149
60
Two for the Win
HALL
1/16/2021
4
146
61
90 Day Fiance
TLC
1/17/2021
5
142
59
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
1/12/2021
6
136
822
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
1/16/2021
7
135
90
Gold Rush
DSC
1/15/2021
8
134
128
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
1/17/2021
9
132
345
The Wrong Mr. Right
LMN
1/15/2021
10
131
133
Below Deck
BRAVO
1/11/2021
11
129
194
Southern Charm
BRAVO
1/14/2021
12
129
95
Love Takes Flight
HALL
1/14/2021
13
126
357
Rizzoli & Isles
LIFE
1/15/2021
14
125
236
Chicago P.D.
USA
1/15/2021
15
125
160
The Real Housewives of Orange County
BRAVO
1/13/2021
16
125
98
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
1/11/2021
17
122
329
The Evil Twin
LIFE
1/16/2021
18
122
208
The First 48
A&E
1/14/2021
19
122
187
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
USA
1/17/2021
20
122
114
USS Christmas
HALL
1/15/2021
1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs Alabama Crimson Tide from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
