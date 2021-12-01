New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 By comScore

RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, reported an employment inducement grant made to Jon Carpenter, who joined the company as Chief Financial Officer on November 29, 2021.

Mr. Carpenter received a one-time grant of 451,977 restricted stock units (RSUs) with respect to Comscore common stock on November 29, 2021. The RSUs will vest as to one-third on each of November 29, 2022, November 29, 2023 and November 29, 2024, generally subject to continued service through each vesting date. Vested RSUs will be deferred until the earlier of Mr. Carpenter's separation from service or a change in control of the company. Mr. Carpenter's grant provides for varying levels of accelerated vesting upon the occurrence of specified employment termination events. 

The grant is intended to qualify as an "inducement award," available solely for new employees under limited circumstances, within the meaning of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

 

