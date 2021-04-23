New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

RESTON, Va., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 11, 2021.

"As expected, the men's NCAA basketball championship topped the charts for this week's broadcast rating and ranked second in stickiness. Spanish-language programming continued to garner significantly strong audience loyalty despite being lower on the ratings side, with Enamorándonos topping even the NCAA men's basketball championship in stickiness." said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

152

157

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

4/6/2021

2

144

1

CBS NCAA BSKBL CHAMPSHIPS1

CBS

4/5/2021

3

142

13

Blue Bloods

CBS

4/9/2021

4

142

102

La hija del embajador

UNIV

4/9/2021

5

141

82

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

4/6/2021

6

140

7

Chicago Fire

NBC

4/7/2021

7

140

117

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

4/6/2021

8

137

5

FBI

CBS

4/6/2021

9

137

12

Chicago P.D.

NBC

4/7/2021

10

136

88

La Rosa de Guadalupe

UNIV

4/6/2021

11

135

80

Mira quién baila All Stars

UNIV

4/11/2021

12

135

3

NCIS

CBS

4/6/2021

13

132

11

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

4/6/2021

14

132

150

CINE TELEMUNDO

TELMUN

4/11/2021

15

130

18

Magnum P.I.

CBS

4/9/2021

16

129

6

Chicago Med

NBC

4/7/2021

17

129

26

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

4/8/2021

18

128

10

The Voice

NBC

4/5/2021

19

128

94

Sal y pimienta

UNIV

4/11/2021

20

128

8

American Idol

ABC

4/11/2021





1.

Baylor Bears vs Gonzaga Bulldogs from Lucas Oil Stadium



[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]









TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 11, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

149

119

Crossword Mysteries: Riddle Me Dead

HALLMM

4/11/2021

2

147

20

As Luck Would Have It

HALL

4/10/2021

3

144

26

90 Day Fiance

TLC

4/11/2021

4

144

22

When Calls the Heart

HALL

4/11/2021

5

142

28

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

4/6/2021

6

138

897

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

4/10/2021

7

136

146

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

4/6/2021

8

134

215

Married at First Sight

LIFE

4/7/2021

9

133

226

Beware of the Midwife

LIFE

4/11/2021

10

131

143

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

4/7/2021

11

130

248

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

4/11/2021

12

129

95

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

4/5/2021

13

129

133

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

4/11/2021

14

128

152

Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

LIFE

4/10/2021

15

126

881

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

4/5/2021

16

126

175

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

4/11/2021

17

125

216

The First 48

A&E

4/8/2021

18

122

18

Home Town

HGTV

4/11/2021

19

122

366

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design

HALLMM

4/10/2021

20

121

131

OutDaughtered

TLC

4/6/2021



[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal;  Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]



The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

 

 

