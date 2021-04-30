New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

RESTON, Va., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 18, 2021.

"Fans were glued to The Hallmark Channel programming this week, while multiple Spanish-language networks continued to find strong audience loyalty with multiple shows," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 18, 2021)







RANK

STICKINESS

 INDEX

RATING

 RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY



1

152

156

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

4/12/2021



2

145

6

Blue Bloods

CBS

4/16/2021



3

142

89

La hija del embajador

UNIV

4/13/2021



4

141

75

Mira quién baila All Stars

UNIV

4/18/2021



5

139

86

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

4/13/2021



6

138

129

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

4/16/2021



7

137

92

La Rosa de Guadalupe

UNIV

4/13/2021



8

132

12

Magnum P.I.

CBS

4/16/2021



9

131

14

Bull

CBS

4/12/2021



10

130

132

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

4/18/2021



11

130

3

The Voice

NBC

4/12/2021



12

128

19

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

4/15/2021



13

128

79

Sal y pimienta

UNIV

4/18/2021



14

126

17

This Is Us

NBC

4/13/2021



15

126

139

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

4/13/2021



16

124

27

The Masked Singer

FOX

4/14/2021



17

124

7

American Idol

ABC

4/18/2021



18

123

54

The Resident

FOX

4/13/2021



19

123

20

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC

4/15/2021



20

121

4

NCIS

CBS

4/13/2021







[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]











TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 18, 2021)







RANK

STICKINESS

 INDEX

RATING

 RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY



1

146

29

Right in Front of Me

HALL

4/17/2021



2

145

131

MatchMaker Mysteries: The Art of the Kill

HALLMM

4/18/2021



3

144

30

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

4/13/2021



4

142

33

When Calls the Heart

HALL

4/18/2021



5

141

132

Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

LIFE

4/17/2021



6

136

37

90 Day Fiance

TLC

4/18/2021



7

135

138

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

4/13/2021



8

134

103

Tournament of Champions

FOOD

4/18/2021



9

134

123

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

4/18/2021



10

133

210

Married at First Sight

LIFE

4/14/2021



11

133

278

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

4/18/2021



12

132

876

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

4/17/2021



13

132

144

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

4/14/2021



14

131

427

Saving My Daughter

LMN

4/16/2021



15

130

74

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

4/12/2021



16

127

32

Rock the Block

HGTV

4/12/2021



17

126

878

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

4/12/2021



18

126

151

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

4/18/2021



19

126

201

The First 48

A&E

4/15/2021



20

125

120

OutDaughtered

TLC

4/13/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal;  Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

 

