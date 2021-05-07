RESTON, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 25, 2021.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 25, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
157
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
4/21/2021
2
142
96
La hija del embajador
UNIV
4/23/2021
3
141
6
Chicago Fire
NBC
4/21/2021
4
139
119
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
4/19/2021
5
139
78
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
4/20/2021
6
138
79
La Rosa de Guadalupe
UNIV
4/20/2021
7
136
10
Chicago P.D.
NBC
4/21/2021
8
135
33
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
4/19/2021
9
135
3
The Voice
NBC
4/19/2021
10
134
28
9-1-1
FOX
4/19/2021
11
129
4
Chicago Med
NBC
4/21/2021
12
128
24
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
4/22/2021
13
128
121
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
4/25/2021
14
127
20
Bull
CBS
4/19/2021
15
127
35
The Masked Singer
FOX
4/21/2021
16
125
7
FBI
CBS
4/20/2021
17
124
138
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
4/19/2021
18
124
30
Blue Bloods
CBS
4/23/2021
19
123
22
Law & Order: Organized Crime
NBC
4/22/2021
20
123
56
The Resident
FOX
4/20/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 25, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
151
26
Hearts Down Under
HALL
4/24/2021
2
144
21
When Calls the Heart
HALL
4/25/2021
3
143
33
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
4/20/2021
4
136
48
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TLC
4/25/2021
5
135
170
My Husband's Killer Girlfriend
LIFE
4/24/2021
6
134
907
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
4/24/2021
7
134
140
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
4/20/2021
8
133
407
Deceitful Dating
LMN
4/23/2021
9
133
292
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
4/25/2021
10
129
79
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
4/19/2021
11
128
130
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
4/25/2021
12
128
157
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
4/21/2021
13
127
159
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
4/25/2021
14
127
921
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
4/19/2021
15
126
368
VH1 Couples Retreat
VH1
4/19/2021
16
126
202
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con
HALLMM
4/25/2021
17
125
266
Married at First Sight
LIFE
4/21/2021
18
124
128
OutDaughtered
TLC
4/20/2021
19
124
20
Home Town
HGTV
4/25/2021
20
123
195
The First 48
A&E
4/22/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-april-25-2021-301286772.html
SOURCE Comscore