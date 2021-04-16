RESTON, Va., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 4, 2021.
"As expected, the men's NCAA basketball championship took the trophy for this week's broadcast rating and stickiness, but Spanish-language programming notably continued to garner significantly strong audience loyalty despite being lower on the ratings side, demonstrating the value for advertisers seeking to reach engaged audiences," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 4, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
153
1
2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Championship1
CBS
4/3/2021
2
150
147
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
3/31/2021
3
150
71
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
3/29/2021
4
142
85
La hija del embajador
UNIV
3/29/2021
5
141
9
Chicago Fire
NBC
3/31/2021
6
140
19
Blue Bloods
CBS
4/2/2021
7
138
13
Chicago P.D.
NBC
3/31/2021
8
137
88
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
3/31/2021
9
137
122
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
3/29/2021
10
134
77
Mira quién baila All Stars
UNIV
4/4/2021
11
134
10
Law & Order: Organized Crime
NBC
4/1/2021
12
133
89
La Rosa de Guadalupe
UNIV
3/31/2021
13
133
149
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
4/4/2021
14
131
24
Magnum P.I.
CBS
4/2/2021
15
131
7
The Voice
NBC
3/29/2021
16
131
8
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NBC
4/1/2021
17
130
18
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
4/4/2021
18
129
5
Chicago Med
NBC
3/31/2021
19
128
30
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
4/1/2021
20
127
131
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
3/29/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 4, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
149
91
Mahalia
LIFE
4/3/2021
2
146
111
The Walking Dead
AMC
4/4/2021
3
145
39
One Perfect Wedding
HALL
4/3/2021
4
143
25
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
3/30/2021
5
143
44
90 Day Fiance
TLC
4/4/2021
6
142
32
When Calls the Heart
HALL
4/4/2021
7
141
1
2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament1
TBS
3/30/2021
8
140
110
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
3/31/2021
9
138
910
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
4/3/2021
10
132
122
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
3/30/2021
11
130
214
Married at First Sight
LIFE
3/31/2021
12
129
129
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
3/31/2021
13
129
75
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
3/29/2021
14
128
257
Resident Alien
SYFY
3/31/2021
15
128
161
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
4/4/2021
16
127
824
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
3/29/2021
17
127
189
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
4/4/2021
18
122
571
Friendship Never Dies
LMN
4/2/2021
19
122
14
2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament2
ESPN
4/2/2021
20
121
228
The First 48
A&E
4/1/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
