RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 14, 2021.
"A hallmark of this week's cable rankings is the prevalence of feelgood movies that Hallmark and Lifetime delivered to audiences as a Valentine's gift of sorts, along with romantic reality programming from TLC," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Crime dramas continue to be a big draw for broadcast, snagging nearly half of the spots on the chart."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS INDEX
RATING RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
151
157
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
2/10/2021
2
146
82
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
2/9/2021
3
144
7
Chicago Fire
NBC
2/10/2021
4
144
14
Blue Bloods
CBS
2/12/2021
5
144
95
Dulce ambición
UNIV
2/10/2021
6
139
19
This Is Us
NBC
2/9/2021
7
139
6
FBI
CBS
2/9/2021
8
138
107
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
2/8/2021
9
138
3
NCIS
CBS
2/9/2021
10
138
12
Chicago P.D.
NBC
2/10/2021
11
136
27
9-1-1
FOX
2/8/2021
12
134
4
American Idol
ABC
2/14/2021
13
134
36
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
2/8/2021
14
133
17
Magnum P.I.
CBS
2/12/2021
15
133
8
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
2/14/2021
16
133
130
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
2/12/2021
17
132
15
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
2/9/2021
18
131
23
The Bachelor
ABC
2/8/2021
19
131
105
Enamorándonos: Celebrando San Valentín
UNIV
2/14/2021
20
131
5
Chicago Med
NBC
2/10/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS INDEX
RATING RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
155
135
Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent
HALLMM
2/14/2021
2
153
47
Playing Cupid
HALL
2/13/2021
3
149
143
Death Saved My Life
LIFE
2/13/2021
4
145
61
90 Day Fiance
TLC
2/14/2021
5
143
50
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
2/9/2021
6
136
415
Galentine's Day Nightmare
LMN
2/12/2021
7
135
146
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
2/10/2021
8
134
203
Married at First Sight
LIFE
2/10/2021
9
133
144
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
2/14/2021
10
132
91
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
2/8/2021
11
130
218
Street Outlaws
DSC
2/8/2021
12
130
128
Below Deck
BRAVO
2/8/2021
13
129
426
The Wrong Valentine
LMN
2/11/2021
14
128
187
The First 48
A&E
2/11/2021
15
125
256
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1
2/8/2021
16
125
95
Valentine's Again
HALL
2/14/2021
17
125
269
Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
HALLMM
2/11/2021
18
124
176
Kids Baking Championship
FOOD
2/8/2021
19
123
56
Home Town
HGTV
2/14/2021
20
122
821
Lorenza, bebé a bordo
GALA
2/13/2021
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; HGTV: Home & Garden Television is owned by Discovery, Inc.; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; Galavision is owned by Univsion Communications.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-february-14-2021-301236320.html
SOURCE Comscore