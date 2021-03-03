RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 21, 2021.
"Actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Tyler Perry is a big hit on cable this week with his popular programs on BET impressively landing 3 spots on the chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Notably, Spanish-language programming once again swept the broadcast ratings, securing 4 of the top 5 spots, while procedural and crime dramas continue to be a popular choice with audiences."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
156
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
2/16/2021
2
149
77
Premio Lo Nuestro 2021
UNIV
2/18/2021
3
147
85
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
2/16/2021
4
146
94
Dulce ambición
UNIV
2/16/2021
5
143
5
Chicago Fire
NBC
2/17/2021
6
137
16
Magnum P.I.
CBS
2/19/2021
7
136
13
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
2/21/2021
8
135
12
This Is Us
NBC
2/16/2021
9
134
8
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
2/21/2021
10
134
31
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
2/15/2021
11
134
20
9-1-1
FOX
2/15/2021
12
133
97
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
2/16/2021
13
133
3
American Idol
ABC
2/21/2021
14
133
11
Chicago P.D.
NBC
2/17/2021
15
132
136
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
2/19/2021
16
131
4
Chicago Med
NBC
2/17/2021
17
130
128
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
2/16/2021
18
130
125
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
2/21/2021
19
128
17
The Bachelor
ABC
2/15/2021
20
127
58
The Resident
FOX
2/16/2021
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
145
44
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
2/16/2021
2
145
150
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
HALLMM
2/21/2021
3
144
49
Mix Up in the Mediterranean
HALL
2/20/2021
4
143
149
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
2/17/2021
5
142
45
90 Day Fiancé
TLC
2/21/2021
6
141
43
When Calls the Heart
HALL
2/21/2021
7
138
860
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
2/20/2021
8
136
100
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
2/15/2021
9
135
246
Married at First Sight
LIFE
2/17/2021
10
135
173
The Long Island Serial Killer:
A Mother's Hunt for Justice
LIFE
2/20/2021
11
132
134
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
2/21/2021
12
132
110
Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play
BET
2/16/2021
13
131
141
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
2/16/2021
14
131
171
The Lost Boys of Bucks County
ID
2/20/2021
15
131
131
Below Deck
BRAVO
2/15/2021
16
130
224
Street Outlaws
DSC
2/15/2021
17
128
159
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
2/17/2021
18
128
23
NBA Basketball1
TNT
2/18/2021
19
127
495
His Killer Fan
LMN
2/19/2021
20
127
580
Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders
HLN
2/15/2021
1. Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
