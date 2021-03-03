RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 21, 2021.

"Actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Tyler Perry is a big hit on cable this week with his popular programs on BET impressively landing 3 spots on the chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore.  "Notably, Spanish-language programming once again swept the broadcast ratings, securing 4 of the top 5 spots, while procedural and crime dramas continue to be a popular choice with audiences."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

152

156

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

2/16/2021

2

149

77

Premio Lo Nuestro 2021

UNIV

2/18/2021

3

147

85

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

2/16/2021

4

146

94

Dulce ambición

UNIV

2/16/2021

5

143

5

Chicago Fire

NBC

2/17/2021

6

137

16

Magnum P.I.

CBS

2/19/2021

7

136

13

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

2/21/2021

8

135

12

This Is Us

NBC

2/16/2021

9

134

8

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

2/21/2021

10

134

31

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

2/15/2021

11

134

20

9-1-1

FOX

2/15/2021

12

133

97

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

2/16/2021

13

133

3

American Idol

ABC

2/21/2021

14

133

11

Chicago P.D.

NBC

2/17/2021

15

132

136

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

2/19/2021

16

131

4

Chicago Med

NBC

2/17/2021

17

130

128

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

2/16/2021

18

130

125

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

2/21/2021

19

128

17

The Bachelor

ABC

2/15/2021

20

127

58

The Resident

FOX

2/16/2021



[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]





TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

145

44

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

2/16/2021

2

145

150

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death

HALLMM

2/21/2021

3

144

49

Mix Up in the Mediterranean

HALL

2/20/2021

4

143

149

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

2/17/2021

5

142

45

90 Day Fiancé

TLC

2/21/2021

6

141

43

When Calls the Heart

HALL

2/21/2021

7

138

860

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

2/20/2021

8

136

100

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

2/15/2021

9

135

246

Married at First Sight

LIFE

2/17/2021

10

135

173

The Long Island Serial Killer:

 A Mother's Hunt for Justice

LIFE

2/20/2021

11

132

134

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

2/21/2021

12

132

110

Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play

BET

2/16/2021

13

131

141

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

2/16/2021

14

131

171

The Lost Boys of Bucks County

ID

2/20/2021

15

131

131

Below Deck

BRAVO

2/15/2021

16

130

224

Street Outlaws

DSC

2/15/2021

17

128

159

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

2/17/2021

18

128

23

NBA Basketball1

TNT

2/18/2021

19

127

495

His Killer Fan

LMN

2/19/2021

20

127

580

Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders

HLN

2/15/2021



1. Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center



[History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Headline News is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]



The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

 

