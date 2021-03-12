New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

 By comScore

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 28, 2021.

"Once again, Spanish-language programming is a huge hit among audiences, sweeping the top 5 spots on the broadcast chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS secured the most broadcast slots over the other networks, all of which were legal and procedural dramas. On cable, AMC's "The Walking Dead" returned from a mid-season hiatus to capture the #2 spot, signaling that fans of the show were looking forward to its return after what initially was thought to be the season finale in October 2020."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

154

158

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

2/25/2021

2

151

99

Dulce ambición

UNIV

2/25/2021

3

149

85

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

2/25/2021

4

141

134

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

2/25/2021

5

137

105

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

2/25/2021

6

136

21

9-1-1

FOX

2/22/2021

7

135

32

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

2/22/2021

8

134

8

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

2/28/2021

9

133

4

American Idol

ABC

2/28/2021

10

133

10

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

2/28/2021

11

132

26

Bull

CBS

2/22/2021

12

132

131

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

2/25/2021

13

132

17

This Is Us

NBC

2/23/2021

14

131

121

Aquí y ahora

UNIV

2/28/2021

15

130

16

The Bachelor

ABC

2/22/2021

16

129

28

Blue Bloods

CBS

2/26/2021

17

129

14

The Chase

ABC

2/25/2021

18

128

33

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC

2/25/2021

19

127

6

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC

2/25/2021

20

127

12

FBI

CBS

2/23/2021



[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

 

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

156

32

It Was Always You

HALL

2/27/2021

2

148

91

The Walking Dead

AMC

2/28/2021

3

148

139

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

2/24/2021

4

144

54

90 Day Fiance

TLC

2/28/2021

5

142

46

When Calls the Heart

HALL

2/28/2021

6

139

133

Girl in the Basement

LIFE

2/27/2021

7

139

50

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

2/23/2021

8

136

884

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

2/27/2021

9

135

202

Married at First Sight

LIFE

2/24/2021

10

134

138

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

2/28/2021

11

134

153

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

2/23/2021

12

132

92

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

2/22/2021

13

130

156

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

2/24/2021

14

127

392

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1

2/22/2021

15

127

496

Brutal Bridesmaids

LMN

2/26/2021

16

126

448

Basketball Wives

VH1

2/23/2021

17

124

242

Street Outlaws

DSC

2/22/2021

18

124

203

The First 48

A&E

2/25/2021

19

123

292

Resident Alien

SYFY

2/24/2021

20

123

49

Home Town

HGTV

2/28/2021



[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 as owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark is owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel, HGTV: Home & Garden Television and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by the Univision Communications.]



The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

 

