RESTON, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 28, 2021.
"Once again, Spanish-language programming is a huge hit among audiences, sweeping the top 5 spots on the broadcast chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS secured the most broadcast slots over the other networks, all of which were legal and procedural dramas. On cable, AMC's "The Walking Dead" returned from a mid-season hiatus to capture the #2 spot, signaling that fans of the show were looking forward to its return after what initially was thought to be the season finale in October 2020."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
154
158
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
2/25/2021
2
151
99
Dulce ambición
UNIV
2/25/2021
3
149
85
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
2/25/2021
4
141
134
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
2/25/2021
5
137
105
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
2/25/2021
6
136
21
9-1-1
FOX
2/22/2021
7
135
32
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
2/22/2021
8
134
8
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
2/28/2021
9
133
4
American Idol
ABC
2/28/2021
10
133
10
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
2/28/2021
11
132
26
Bull
CBS
2/22/2021
12
132
131
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
2/25/2021
13
132
17
This Is Us
NBC
2/23/2021
14
131
121
Aquí y ahora
UNIV
2/28/2021
15
130
16
The Bachelor
ABC
2/22/2021
16
129
28
Blue Bloods
CBS
2/26/2021
17
129
14
The Chase
ABC
2/25/2021
18
128
33
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NBC
2/25/2021
19
127
6
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC
2/25/2021
20
127
12
FBI
CBS
2/23/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
156
32
It Was Always You
HALL
2/27/2021
2
148
91
The Walking Dead
AMC
2/28/2021
3
148
139
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
2/24/2021
4
144
54
90 Day Fiance
TLC
2/28/2021
5
142
46
When Calls the Heart
HALL
2/28/2021
6
139
133
Girl in the Basement
LIFE
2/27/2021
7
139
50
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
2/23/2021
8
136
884
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
2/27/2021
9
135
202
Married at First Sight
LIFE
2/24/2021
10
134
138
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
2/28/2021
11
134
153
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
2/23/2021
12
132
92
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
2/22/2021
13
130
156
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
2/24/2021
14
127
392
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1
2/22/2021
15
127
496
Brutal Bridesmaids
LMN
2/26/2021
16
126
448
Basketball Wives
VH1
2/23/2021
17
124
242
Street Outlaws
DSC
2/22/2021
18
124
203
The First 48
A&E
2/25/2021
19
123
292
Resident Alien
SYFY
2/24/2021
20
123
49
Home Town
HGTV
2/28/2021
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 as owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark is owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel, HGTV: Home & Garden Television and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by the Univision Communications.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
