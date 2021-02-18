RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 7, 2021.

"WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' has wrestled control of sports fans' attention from football, steadily climbing in the cable rankings over the past several weeks and pinning down a top 5 spot on this week's chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Spanish-language, reality, and crime dramas continue to enthrall small screen audiences with a diverse and appealing array of content, dominating both broadcast and cable rankings."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

156

104

Imperio de mentiras

UNIV

2/7/2021

2

152

160

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

2/3/2021

3

144

8

Blue Bloods

CBS

2/5/2021

4

143

5

Chicago Fire

NBC

2/3/2021

5

143

83

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

2/2/2021

6

142

97

Dulce ambición

UNIV

2/2/2021

7

140

21

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

2/1/2021

8

140

6

Chicago P.D.

NBC

2/3/2021

9

135

15

9-1-1

FOX

2/1/2021

10

134

13

Magnum P.I.

CBS

2/5/2021

11

131

132

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

2/5/2021

12

131

116

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

2/1/2021

13

131

4

Chicago Med

NBC

2/3/2021

14

130

3

The Equalizer

CBS

2/7/2021

15

128

16

The Bachelor

ABC

2/1/2021

16

127

10

FBI

CBS

2/2/2021

17

127

46

The Resident

FOX

2/2/2021

18

124

27

The Wall

NBC

2/1/2021

19

124

143

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

2/7/2021

20

122

28

Big Sky

ABC

2/2/2021



[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Entertainment Group subsidiary of 21st Century Fox; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]





TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

154

42

Beverly Hills Wedding

HALL

2/6/2021

2

136

822

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

2/6/2021

3

136

80

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

2/1/2021

4

133

131

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

2/3/2021

5

132

114

Below Deck

BRAVO

2/1/2021

6

131

41

NBA Basketball1

TNT

2/2/2021

7

130

203

Married at First Sight

LIFE

2/3/2021

8

129

463

Killer Advice

LMN

2/5/2021

9

127

91

Gold Rush

DSC

2/5/2021

10

125

206

Street Outlaws

DSC

2/1/2021

11

124

188

The First 48

A&E

2/4/2021

12

124

656

Pit Bulls and Parolees

APL

2/6/2021

13

124

171

Kids Baking Championship

FOOD

2/1/2021

14

124

110

A Little Christmas Charm

HALL

2/5/2021

15

123

202

See No Evil

ID

2/3/2021

16

122

480

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

BRAVO

2/3/2021

17

121

193

Southern Charm

BRAVO

2/4/2021

18

121

173

Resident Alien

SYFY

2/3/2021

19

121

233

Gourmet Detective Mysteries: Eat, Drink & Be Buried

HALLMM

2/6/2021

20

120

357

Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind

HALLMM

2/1/2021



1. Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors from Chase Center



[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]



The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.



Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-february-7-2021-301230685.html

SOURCE Comscore

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.