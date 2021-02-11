RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 31, 2021.
"The world of broadcast television this week was dominated by Spanish-language programming that ran the gamut from telenovela to episodic drama series," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "On the cable side, reality TV defended its preeminence in the rankings, once again drawing in highly engaged viewers with romance programming following suit."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
163
108
Todo por mi hija
TELMUN
1/25/2021
2
152
162
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
1/27/2021
3
145
112
Imperio de mentiras
UNIV
1/29/2021
4
143
89
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
1/27/2021
5
143
8
Chicago Fire
NBC
1/27/2021
6
141
110
Dulce ambición
UNIV
1/27/2021
7
140
4
FBI
CBS
1/26/2021
8
139
2
NCIS
CBS
1/26/2021
9
137
11
Chicago P.D.
NBC
1/27/2021
10
135
13
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
1/26/2021
11
135
16
9-1-1
FOX
1/25/2021
12
133
20
Bull
CBS
1/25/2021
13
132
25
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
1/25/2021
14
132
122
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
1/27/2021
15
131
132
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
1/27/2021
16
130
5
Chicago Med
NBC
1/27/2021
17
129
1
60 Minutes
CBS
1/31/2021
18
128
134
Falsa identidad
TELMUN
1/25/2021
19
128
27
Blue Bloods
CBS
1/29/2021
20
127
9
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
1/31/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
43
Snowkissed
HALL
1/30/2021
2
149
71
Wendy Williams: What a Mess!
LIFE
1/30/2021
3
146
54
Wendy Williams: The Movie
LIFE
1/30/2021
4
146
53
90 Day Fiance
TLC
1/31/2021
5
143
57
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
1/26/2021
6
137
843
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
1/30/2021
7
137
140
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
1/27/2021
8
135
114
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
1/31/2021
9
132
108
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
1/25/2021
10
131
176
Southern Charm
BRAVO
1/28/2021
11
129
252
Married at First Sight
LIFE
1/27/2021
12
129
370
Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder
HALLMM
1/27/2021
13
129
376
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar
HALLMM
1/30/2021
14
128
214
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
USA
1/31/2021
15
127
129
Below Deck
BRAVO
1/25/2021
16
127
167
The Real Housewives of Orange County
BRAVO
1/27/2021
17
127
241
Street Outlaws
DSC
1/25/2021
18
126
28
The Rachel Maddow Show
MSNBC
1/29/2021
19
126
316
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled
HALLMM
1/30/2021
20
125
117
Gold Rush
DSC
1/29/2021
[History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
