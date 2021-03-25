RESTON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 14, 2021.
"Viewers have truly embraced reality programming, which snagged 7 of the top 20 spots on the Cable chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Notably 'Grey's Anatomy' returned to ABC and the Broadcast chart, joining compelling Spanish-language programming and procedural and crime dramas that are always popular with audiences."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
157
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
3/9/2021
2
145
90
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
3/9/2021
3
142
115
La hija del embajador
UNIV
3/12/2021
4
141
8
Chicago Fire
NBC
3/10/2021
5
141
3
The Voice
NBC
3/8/2021
6
140
9
FBI
CBS
3/9/2021
7
138
4
NCIS
CBS
3/9/2021
8
138
38
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
3/8/2021
9
137
14
Chicago P.D.
NBC
3/10/2021
10
136
125
FUT-EST-CHIVAS-TEL-UNVSO1
TELMUN
3/14/2021
11
136
81
Mira quién baila All Stars
UNIV
3/14/2021
12
136
15
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
3/9/2021
13
135
142
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
3/12/2021
14
134
101
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
3/11/2021
15
133
29
9-1-1
FOX
3/8/2021
16
131
126
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
3/14/2021
17
130
7
Chicago Med
NBC
3/10/2021
18
129
136
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
3/9/2021
19
128
22
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
3/11/2021
20
128
25
The Bachelor
ABC
3/8/2021
1. GUADALAJARA VS AMERICA
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
156
109
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con
HALLMM
3/14/2021
2
148
114
The Walking Dead
AMC
3/14/2021
3
146
49
90 Day Fiance
TLC
3/14/2021
4
144
46
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
3/9/2021
5
143
132
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
3/10/2021
6
142
41
When Calls the Heart
HALL
3/14/2021
7
136
900
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
3/13/2021
8
136
222
Married at First Sight
LIFE
3/10/2021
9
134
87
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
3/8/2021
10
133
147
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
3/9/2021
11
130
219
A House on Fire
LIFE
3/13/2021
12
129
156
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
3/10/2021
13
126
176
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
3/14/2021
14
126
151
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
3/14/2021
15
126
402
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1
3/8/2021
16
125
415
The Single Mom Conspiracy
LMN
3/12/2021
17
125
361
Basketball Wives
VH1
3/9/2021
18
124
208
The First 48
A&E
3/11/2021
19
123
301
Resident Alien
SYFY
3/10/2021
20
123
1039
ATL Homicide
TVONE
3/8/2021
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and WH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; TLC is owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TV One is owned by Urban One and Comcast; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
