RESTON, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 21, 2021.

"National Geographic's 'Genius' debuted on the cable chart this week, kicking off its third season with a bang," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "On the broadcast chart, NBC programming snagged 5 of the top broadcast spots with a mix of reality and drama shows, rivaled only by Univison, who also grabbed 5 spots on the chart." 

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 21, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

154

150

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

3/16/2021

2

146

81

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

3/16/2021

3

141

3

The Voice

NBC

3/15/2021

4

140

5

FBI

CBS

3/16/2021

5

140

2

NCIS

CBS

3/16/2021

6

140

110

La hija del embajador

UNIV

3/19/2021

7

139

6

Chicago Fire

NBC

3/17/2021

8

136

128

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

3/19/2021

9

136

76

Mira quién baila All Stars

UNIV

3/21/2021

10

134

9

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

3/16/2021

11

134

19

Bull

CBS

3/15/2021

12

133

7

Chicago P.D.

NBC

3/17/2021

13

132

18

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

3/18/2021

14

131

98

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

3/16/2021

15

130

15

The Bachelor

ABC

3/15/2021

16

129

93

Sal y pimienta

UNIV

3/21/2021

17

129

125

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

3/21/2021

18

128

4

Chicago Med

NBC

3/17/2021

19

127

129

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

3/16/2021

20

127

17

This Is Us

NBC

3/16/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 21, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

155

113

Mystery 101: Killer Timing

HALLMM

3/21/2021

2

152

29

Chasing Waterfalls

HALL

3/20/2021

3

145

119

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

3/17/2021

4

144

115

The Walking Dead

AMC

3/21/2021

5

144

38

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

3/16/2021

6

143

53

90 Day Fiance

TLC

3/21/2021

7

139

44

When Calls the Heart

HALL

3/21/2021

8

138

116

Genius

NGC

3/21/2021

9

136

132

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

3/16/2021

10

135

899

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

3/20/2021

11

133

93

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

3/15/2021

12

132

240

Married at First Sight

LIFE

3/17/2021

13

131

373

Basketball Wives

VH1

3/16/2021

14

131

114

Gold Rush

DSC

3/19/2021

15

129

160

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

3/17/2021

16

129

131

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

3/21/2021

17

128

257

V.C. Andrews' Ruby

LIFE

3/20/2021

18

127

351

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1

3/15/2021

19

125

195

The First 48

A&E

3/18/2021

20

125

335

V.C. Andrews' Pearl in the Mist

LIFE

3/21/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal;  Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

