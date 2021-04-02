RESTON, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 21, 2021.
"National Geographic's 'Genius' debuted on the cable chart this week, kicking off its third season with a bang," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "On the broadcast chart, NBC programming snagged 5 of the top broadcast spots with a mix of reality and drama shows, rivaled only by Univison, who also grabbed 5 spots on the chart."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 21, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
154
150
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
3/16/2021
2
146
81
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
3/16/2021
3
141
3
The Voice
NBC
3/15/2021
4
140
5
FBI
CBS
3/16/2021
5
140
2
NCIS
CBS
3/16/2021
6
140
110
La hija del embajador
UNIV
3/19/2021
7
139
6
Chicago Fire
NBC
3/17/2021
8
136
128
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
3/19/2021
9
136
76
Mira quién baila All Stars
UNIV
3/21/2021
10
134
9
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
3/16/2021
11
134
19
Bull
CBS
3/15/2021
12
133
7
Chicago P.D.
NBC
3/17/2021
13
132
18
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
3/18/2021
14
131
98
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
3/16/2021
15
130
15
The Bachelor
ABC
3/15/2021
16
129
93
Sal y pimienta
UNIV
3/21/2021
17
129
125
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
3/21/2021
18
128
4
Chicago Med
NBC
3/17/2021
19
127
129
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
3/16/2021
20
127
17
This Is Us
NBC
3/16/2021
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 21, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
155
113
Mystery 101: Killer Timing
HALLMM
3/21/2021
2
152
29
Chasing Waterfalls
HALL
3/20/2021
3
145
119
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
3/17/2021
4
144
115
The Walking Dead
AMC
3/21/2021
5
144
38
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
3/16/2021
6
143
53
90 Day Fiance
TLC
3/21/2021
7
139
44
When Calls the Heart
HALL
3/21/2021
8
138
116
Genius
NGC
3/21/2021
9
136
132
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
3/16/2021
10
135
899
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
3/20/2021
11
133
93
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
3/15/2021
12
132
240
Married at First Sight
LIFE
3/17/2021
13
131
373
Basketball Wives
VH1
3/16/2021
14
131
114
Gold Rush
DSC
3/19/2021
15
129
160
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
3/17/2021
16
129
131
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
3/21/2021
17
128
257
V.C. Andrews' Ruby
LIFE
3/20/2021
18
127
351
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
VH1
3/15/2021
19
125
195
The First 48
A&E
3/18/2021
20
125
335
V.C. Andrews' Pearl in the Mist
LIFE
3/21/2021
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
