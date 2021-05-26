RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 16, 2021.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 16, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
147
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
5/11/2021
2
149
12
Blue Bloods
CBS
5/14/2021
3
144
79
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
5/11/2021
4
142
73
MISS-UNIVERS-21-TEL-UNVSO
TELMUN
5/16/2021
5
141
115
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
5/14/2021
6
141
87
La hija del embajador
UNIV
5/14/2021
7
139
9
Chicago Fire
NBC
5/12/2021
8
139
7
FBI
CBS
5/11/2021
9
137
3
NCIS
CBS
5/11/2021
10
136
86
Diseñando tu amor
UNIV
5/11/2021
11
134
13
Chicago P.D.
NBC
5/12/2021
12
133
28
9-1-1
FOX
5/10/2021
13
133
4
The Voice
NBC
5/10/2021
14
132
17
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
5/11/2021
15
131
10
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
5/16/2021
16
131
22
Bull
CBS
5/10/2021
17
130
37
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
5/10/2021
18
130
8
Chicago Med
NBC
5/12/2021
19
129
14
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
5/16/2021
20
128
1
60 Minutes
CBS
5/16/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 16, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
158
17
Sweet Carolina
HALL
5/15/2021
2
148
108
Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery
HALLMM
5/16/2021
3
144
157
Married at First Sight
LIFE
5/12/2021
4
139
27
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TLC
5/16/2021
5
133
115
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
5/11/2021
6
132
913
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
5/15/2021
7
132
444
Mommy's Deadly Con Artist
LMN
5/14/2021
8
131
133
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
5/12/2021
9
130
66
Little People, Big World
TLC
5/11/2021
10
129
71
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
5/10/2021
11
129
307
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
5/16/2021
12
127
18
Home Town Takeover
HGTV
5/16/2021
13
126
850
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
5/10/2021
14
126
119
Christmas Waltz
HALL
5/14/2021
15
126
414
VH1 Couples Retreat
VH1
5/10/2021
16
126
73
Good Witch
HALL
5/16/2021
17
122
671
Mastermind of Murder
OXGN
5/16/2021
18
121
181
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
5/16/2021
19
121
379
Mayans M.C.
FX
5/11/2021
20
121
50
NBA Basketball1
TNT
5/13/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-may-16-2021-301299778.html
SOURCE Comscore