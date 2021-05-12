RESTON, Va., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 2, 2021.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 2, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
150
160
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
4/29/2021
2
142
87
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
4/27/2021
3
141
96
La hija del embajador
UNIV
4/27/2021
4
141
3
The Voice
NBC
4/26/2021
5
140
10
Blue Bloods
CBS
4/30/2021
6
139
85
Diseñando tu amor
UNIV
4/27/2021
7
139
121
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
4/26/2021
8
138
5
FBI
CBS
4/27/2021
9
134
2
NCIS
CBS
4/27/2021
10
131
11
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
4/27/2021
11
131
17
Bull
CBS
4/26/2021
12
131
27
9-1-1
FOX
4/26/2021
13
131
16
Magnum P.I.
CBS
4/30/2021
14
130
35
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
4/26/2021
15
130
12
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
5/2/2021
16
130
7
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
5/2/2021
17
127
1
60 Minutes
CBS
5/2/2021
18
127
122
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
5/2/2021
19
126
6
American Idol
ABC
5/2/2021
20
126
140
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
4/26/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 2, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
153
13
PRESIDENTIAL ADDRESS
MSNBC
4/28/2021
2
146
23
When Calls the Heart
HALL
5/2/2021
3
142
1
NFL Draft 2021
ESPN
4/29/2021
4
142
30
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
4/27/2021
5
140
41
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TLC
5/2/2021
6
139
286
Daddy's Perfect Little Girl
LMN
4/30/2021
7
139
864
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
5/1/2021
8
132
318
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
5/2/2021
9
132
119
Tyler Perry's The Oval
BET
4/27/2021
10
131
28
NFL Draft
NFLNET
4/29/2021
11
130
216
Revenge Delivered
LIFE
5/1/2021
12
130
112
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
5/2/2021
13
129
150
Married to Medicine
BRAVO
5/2/2021
14
128
73
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
4/26/2021
15
127
18
Home Town Takeover
HGTV
5/2/2021
16
126
157
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
4/28/2021
17
126
840
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
4/26/2021
18
123
331
VH1 Couples Retreat
VH1
4/26/2021
19
123
247
Married at First Sight
LIFE
4/28/2021
20
122
666
An Unexpected Killer
OXGN
4/30/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
