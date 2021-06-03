RESTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 23, 2021.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 23, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
152
144
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
5/18/2021
2
145
75
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
UNIV
5/18/2021
3
144
88
La hija del embajador
UNIV
5/21/2021
4
143
104
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
5/21/2021
5
139
7
FBI
CBS
5/18/2021
6
138
2
NCIS
CBS
5/18/2021
7
137
9
Chicago Fire
NBC
5/19/2021
8
136
85
Diseñando tu amor
UNIV
5/18/2021
9
136
3
The Voice
NBC
5/17/2021
10
135
31
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
5/17/2021
11
133
29
9-1-1
FOX
5/17/2021
12
132
14
Chicago P.D.
NBC
5/19/2021
13
130
15
FBI: Most Wanted
CBS
5/18/2021
14
130
21
Bull
CBS
5/17/2021
15
129
8
Chicago Med
NBC
5/19/2021
16
128
26
Grey's Anatomy
ABC
5/20/2021
17
127
11
NBA Playoffs1
ABC
5/22/2021
18
127
4
The Equalizer
CBS
5/23/2021
19
127
114
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
5/23/2021
20
126
37
The Masked Singer
FOX
5/19/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 23, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
144
1
2021 NBA Playoffs1
ESPN
5/19/2021
2
143
36
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
TLC
5/23/2021
3
137
188
Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After
HALLMM
5/23/2021
4
133
866
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
5/22/2021
5
130
77
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
5/17/2021
6
130
434
Tracking a Killer
LMN
5/21/2021
7
128
728
Fatal Attraction
TVONE
5/17/2021
8
128
380
Fear the Walking Dead
AMC
5/23/2021
9
126
64
Moonlight in Vermont
HALL
5/22/2021
10
125
57
MOVIE, USA
USA
5/22/2021
11
125
129
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BRAVO
5/19/2021
12
125
100
Good Witch
HALL
5/23/2021
13
124
494
Black Ink Crew
VH1
5/17/2021
14
124
496
Drama Club
NICK
5/22/2021
15
124
25
Home Town Takeover
HGTV
5/23/2021
16
124
94
Little People, Big World
TLC
5/18/2021
17
121
201
The First 48
A&E
5/20/2021
18
121
260
A Mother's Lie
LIFE
5/23/2021
19
121
686
Pit Bulls and Parolees
APL
5/22/2021
20
121
189
The Real Housewives of New York City
BRAVO
5/18/2021
[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
