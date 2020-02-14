RESTON, Va., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, found that for the 4th month in a row, Toyota RAV4 was the most shopped new vehicle model market wide.
Since its launch of the current version late in 2018, RAV4 has generated a significant amount of prospect interest and has consistently ranked at or near the top of prospect shopping lists. Its primary competitor, Honda CR-V, came in second as the two are heavily cross-shopped against each other by small SUV intenders.
At the same time, Honda and Toyota sedans – Accord, Civic, Camry and Corolla – continue to be among the most shopped despite rivals exiting these segments due to weakening sales.
"While sedan sales are not what they were even a couple years ago, these particular models continue to attract a large amount of interest and contribute significantly to Honda and Toyota's sales total," said Dennis Bulgarelli, Vice President, Automotive, Comscore.
Similarly, full size pickups also remain popular, with F-150, Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500 among the top 10. Recent new models, stable gas prices and a strong housing market have fueled pickup interest and sales.
The top 20 in-demand models, according to Comscore's in-market shopper data are listed below:
Rank
Model
In-Market Shoppers
1
RAV4
190,825
2
CR-V
143,977
3
Civic
128,165
4
F-150
126,209
5
Accord
124,419
6
Camry
107,321
7
Silverado 1500
86,134
8
Highlander
81,114
9
CX-5
78,843
10
Ram 1500
73,338
11
Corolla
72,879
12
Tacoma
71,085
13
Forester
70,836
14
Wrangler
65,632
15
F-Series Super Duty
64,862
16
Explorer
64,845
17
Pilot
63,639
18
4Runner
63,315
19
RX350
62,852
20
Telluride
62,817
Source: Comscore Automotive Data Mart, New,
In-Market Automotive Shoppers, January 2020
"Looking at our data, it seems clear that even with continuing demand for pickups, the majority of consumers are prioritizing fuel efficient and functional vehicles," said Bulgarelli.
