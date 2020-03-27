RESTON, Va., March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest research from Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, finds that OTT streaming has significantly increased across Connected TVs and streaming boxes/sticks in recent weeks. The higher utilization rates are the latest example of how media consumption shifts are rapidly occurring amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In looking at OTT streaming behavior thus far in March 2020, Comscore information reveals there has been notable year-over-year growth in both the number of households and time spent with OTT content on both connected TVs and streaming boxes/sticks.
Among the findings:
Connected TV and streaming boxes/sticks have registered significant year-over-year growth. Overall, streaming boxes and sticks make up 56% of to-date OTT streaming hours in March 2020 and connected TVs account for 32%.
When comparing the three most recent days of available data, this growth is even more pronounced vs. the same days in 2019.
At the app level, the "big four" streaming services still account for the majority of total OTT hours viewed on both connected TV and via streaming boxes/sticks with Netflix leading both categories for March 2020 to-date.
"Comscore's latest information shows that the millions of Americans who are remaining indoors to comply with Coronavirus public health measures are hungry for news and entertainment, and streaming options are an increasingly important piece of the consumption pie along with traditional TV," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "Advertisers who are looking to pivot their planning to match the rapidly-changing media consumption landscape can benefit from engaging with these growing audiences."
