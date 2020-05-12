comScore_Logo.jpg
RESTON, Va., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it will participate at the 15th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 19th, 2020. Bill Livek, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat presentation with Needham Internet, Media and Consumer Analyst Laura Martin at 10:45 am EDT. All interested parties are invited to listen via webcast, a link to which will be posted on the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website at https://ir.comscore.com/news-events/events-presentations.

Mr. Livek and Chief Financial Officer, Greg Fink, will also participate in one-on-one and group meetings virtually with institutional investors, continuing Comscore's active engagement with the investment community. Interested institutional investors should contact their sales representatives at Needham & Company for more information.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

 

 

