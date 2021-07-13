MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Property management companies and condos/HOAs that use Concierge Plus' platform can have a native, fully featured iOS and Android app published to the Apple and Google app stores with their unique branding elements for residents and staff to download and interact with.
"Providing competitive, resident-facing technology has been a long-time struggle for many property management companies. Now, for the first time, Engage App by Concierge Plus allows a property management company to launch their own custom app without any upfront development or cost. This gives management companies unique marketing opportunities when pursuing or retaining business by letting them demonstrate to customers that modern technology is a focus within the services they offer," said Peter Pietrzkiewicz, Founder & CEO at Concierge Plus. "Many property management companies that we work with throughout North America and globally often take on software development in-house in an effort to provide an excellent resident experience and/or stay ahead of competitors. Engage App by Concierge Plus allows them to quickly achieve the same result without having to build or manage an in-house software development team."
Condos and HOAs wanting to build on their reputation as a premium community can also take advantage of the added prestige that a custom native resident experience app provides. Residents are fully immersed in the community's branding starting from their mobile device home screen all the way through the website and notification experience.
For more information about Concierge Plus' Resident Experience Management platform and Engage App, visit https://ding.conciergeplus.com/custom-resident-app
About Concierge Plus
Concierge Plus is the leading, global provider of resident experience management software for HOAs, condominiums, property management companies, and multi-family buildings. Concierge Plus' platform drives efficiencies by streamlining and automating processes, managing payments, improving task management, and providing convenient online access. With hundreds of features designed specifically to manage the operations of any community, Concierge Plus' platform is the preferred vendor for leading property management companies
Learn more about Concierge Plus at https://www.conciergeplus.com or call 1-888-979-1717.
