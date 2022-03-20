NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the start of the pandemic, Keith and Kristyn Getty, the pre-eminent modern hymn writers in the world, took refuge at their home on the coast of Northern Ireland. During this extended period, the duo had the opportunity to revisit with the people and places, local culture, ancient hymns, folk music, and poetry which are part of their heritage. They rediscovered how Ireland's ancient faith music tradition flowed to America where it influenced church, folk and popular music in the New World.
Confessio – Irish American Roots, is the Getty's newest album, tracing their journey back to Northern Ireland and celebrating the Scots-Irish-American roots of their modern hymn writing. The album showcases 15 modern and timeless hymns, highlighting traditional Irish melodies and instrumentation, while also featuring performances by a musically diverse array of stellar guests including multiple Grammy-winning artists such as Alison Krauss and Kirk Whalum, and bluegrass icon Ricky Skaggs.
"Confessio - Irish American Roots is an outpouring of our year back on the North Coast of Ireland, exploring the connection between Ireland's enduring faith music heritage and its far-reaching legacy here in America," said Keith Getty, from his Nashville home. "The name of the album comes from St. Patrick's famed writings; he was the first Irish hymnwriter and he began a legacy that has reached untold millions of people around the world for over 600 years."
Standout tracks include a beautiful recording of "In Christ Alone" featuring Alison Kraus and released on the 20th anniversary of the iconic hymn's creation. According to the most recent charts, "In Christ Alone" is one of the most-sung hymns in the world, with an estimated 100 million people singing the hymn each year globally. It is the only hymn to remain in the Top 20 hymns for the last 20 years worldwide.
Kirk Whalum and Dana Masters combine for a jazz touch on the classic hymn, "Amazing Grace," written in 1772 by John Newton after experiencing a total spiritual conversion near Donegal, Ireland. Singer-songwriter Sandra McCracken lends her voice to "All My Heart Rejoices" and "Pass The Promise."
Others performing on the album include bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs, Grammy-winning musicians Stuart Duncan (Fiddle), Rob Ickes (dobro), and Andy Leftwich (mandolin), as well as other notable musicians from both Ireland and Nashville such as Fionán de Barra (Guitar), Deborah Klemme (Fiddle), Jeff Taylor (accordion) and many more.
Confessio – Irish American Roots Track List:
1) Confessio
2) This Is My Father's World with Runkerry Reel
3) When I Survey The Wondrous Cross
4) Pass The Promise (feat. Sandra McCracken)
5) Amazing Grace (feat. Kirk Whalum & Dana Masters)
6) Waulking Song/All My Heart Rejoices (Song of Anna)
7) Brightest and Best (with Ricky Skaggs)
8) Immigrant's Song (featuring Jordyn Shellhart)
9) Come Thou Almighty King (feat. The Getty Girls)
10) It Is Well with My Soul
11) How Can I Keep From Singing?
12) Be Thou My Vision
13) Farewell To Ballymoney
14) And Are You Sleeping?
15) In Christ Alone (feat. Alison Krauss)
"Our recent time in Ireland was a reawakening of sorts for Kristyn and me," added Keith Getty. "We fully know now that we are called to be the next generation to bring Ireland's faith music tradition to the rest of the world, and to keep the legacy of singing hymns, started by St. Patrick, alive."
To Download "Confessio – Irish American Roots" please visit: http://www.gettymusic.com/confessio
For more information on Keith & Kristyn Getty please visit: http://www.gettymusic.com
About Keith & Kristyn Getty
Keith and Kristyn Getty are the pre-eminent modern hymn writers in the world today. Their hymn "In Christ Alone," written with Stuart Townend, is one of the most-sung hymns in the world, estimated to be sing by over 100 million people each year. In 2017, Keith was honored as an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking the first time the award has been given to an individual in the world of contemporary church music. As ambassadors of hymn writing, the Gettys have performed for presidents and prime ministers, and their annual national hymn tour and Christmas tour regularly sell out venues such as The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. Since its founding, Getty Music, has expanded to include a publishing company of modern hymn writers, a record label, touring company, online learning company, charitable foundation and an annual "Sing" Conference & Festival which welcomes over 15,000 people to Nashville. Keith and Kristyn are the authors of several books, including Sing! How Worship Transforms Your Life, Family, and Church. Keith & Kristyn live between Nashville and Northern Ireland with their four daughters.
