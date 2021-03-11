SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Financial Services Network (The Network) proudly announced today Network advisor Michael Allard has been named to Forbes magazine's 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.
"Congratulations to Mike, and his extended team, on receiving this extraordinary acknowledgement and recognition," said Christopher Mercado, Managing Partner, The Network. "We are proud to support Mike in his efforts to provide the highest level of service to help clients define and pursue their financial goals."
Allard founded CalBay Investments over 30 years ago with the goal of delivering honest and comprehensive financial services tailored to the unique needs of clients. As an Executive Council member with broker/dealer LPL Financial, where his team was ranked #6 in 2019, Mike and his staff continue to grow as the firm recently passed the $1B AUM mark.
Allard says, "We are sincerely appreciative for this recognition. Our firm focuses on longstanding client relationships built on integrity, trust, and mutual respect. Given this incredibly difficult past year, I am honored to receive this distinction."
Further, this award is a tribute to the reputation Mike has earned amongst his peers and in his community. Acquiring 8 practices throughout his career, Allard most recently added the book of Elfrena Foord to his firm. CalBay's client-focused service model and well-honed planning has resulted in his selection by multiple independent financial advisors as a successor.
The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes: client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including: assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee in exchange for rankings
The Financial Services Network (The Network) http://www.fsnweb.com, is a national enterprise office (OSJ) and multi-custodial hybrid RIA with over $ 21B under advisement across the organization including over $5B under advisement on the hybrid RIA, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group. Assets are custodied at their affiliated broker/dealer – LPL Financial, and/or their custodial partners, including LPL Financial, Schwab, Fidelity, and TD Ameritrade.
Michael Allard is an independent advisor affiliated with LPL Financial, the nation's largest independent broker-dealer* and a leader in the retail financial advice market, providing resources, tools and technology that support advisors in their work to enrich their clients' financial lives.
