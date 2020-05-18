NEW YORK, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connatix, the next-generation video technology company for publishers, announced today the availability of its ad-supported live stream player that enables publishers to easily stream and monetize video content across multiple devices. Publishers can seamlessly engage with readers through live broadcasts while developing new revenue streams through advertisers and custom sponsorship opportunities.
Live stream is available as a part of Elements by Connatix, the leading online video platform (OVP) for publishers. Similar to the platform's current player offerings, the live stream player is integrated with an ad server and exchange to help publishers maximize revenue while delivering real-time video experiences to their readers.
"Live stream is a unique feature that any publisher can leverage in their editorial strategies. While live streaming has been a staple for certain publishers with designated broadcasting resources, now all publishers can also create the same real-time engagement with their audiences. With Elements' live stream capabilities, publishers can sync their feeds with the player, regardless of if it's filmed with a video camera, computer, or cell phone," said David Kashak, CEO of Connatix. "The beauty of live stream is that there are so many use cases - it's essential in creating real-time connections virtually and doesn't have to rely heavily on resources to implement."
In today's climate, audiences are turning more to live stream video through social media, online press coverage, and even virtual meetings and get-togethers. As readers get more comfortable with live streaming, publishers can extend high-quality experiences to their readers through this increasingly more personal medium.
"Live stream offers publishers a powerful way to stay connected with readers and marketers through creative extensions of their editorial strategy. Take, for example, publishers' event-based businesses. Although in-person events are on hold, publishers can still recreate the engagement, if not extend it to those audiences who couldn't attend in person, while driving sponsorship revenue streams," said Anthony Gonsalves, VP, Head of Publisher Development at Connatix. "Publishers can also live stream unique editorial experiences such as interviews with featured guests, recording sessions with podcasters, and behind the scenes footage with gamers. By spotlighting staff writers, publishers can give readers an opportunity to form a personal connection with their favorite authors through video, after building that initial connection through their written words."
Live stream is an example of how Connatix continues to create seamless and integrated video monetization solutions that are built for publishers to deliver successful video experiences.
Please visit Connatix to learn more about Elements' live stream player.
About Connatix
Connatix is a next-generation video technology platform for publishers. We believe in the power of engaging content and are on a mission to help publishers deliver successful videos without compromise. With a cutting-edge video player, optimization engine, and suite of turn-key video monetization formats, publishers can amplify video revenue while delivering engaging experiences. With first-to-market video capabilities, Connatix sits at the forefront of content innovation and is building a new generation of video experiences that are optimized for publisher success. Connatix works with over 3,000 publishers worldwide and in 2019 was ranked #1 in the comScore video metrix.
Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in New York City with offices in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Cluj-Napoca, Romania.