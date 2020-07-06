LA PALMA, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiny Planet Inc. today announced the launch of www.18dentistry.com and www.18dentistas.com, unique, text, call, and web-enabled dental directory and appointment booking platform for dental patients with local dentists. Dental patients text their 5 digit Zip Code to any of the memorable dental numbers on the 18Dentistry platform to connect with the right local dentist and book an appointment with any of the listed dentists. Dentists and patients can communicate using a two-way text messaging. No need to download any mobile app.
"Memorable dental branding with affordable, easy to use technology such as text messaging helps local dentists acquire more patients and become a leading dental practice in their local area," says Dinesh Arsid, Manager at 18Dentistry.
Features and benefits of 1.8 DENTISTRY (www.18dentistry.com) include:
- Memorable branding with text-enabled phone numbers
- Patent pending technology to book appointments using text messaging.
- All in one patient acquisition and communication platform integrating email, text, web, and phone calls.
- Phone verified reviews.
- Custom profiles for dentists including pictures, videos, procedures, and insurance coverages to easily acquire the right dental patients.
- Call forwarding, call-tracking, and recording for staff training and better patient care.
18Dentistry's memorable text-enabled phone numbers and related dental directory brands and websites include 1.8 DENTISTRY, 1.8 DENTISTAS, 1.8 DENTIST LA, 1.8 DENTAL IMPLANT, 1.8 EDENTURES, 1.8 DENTAL 911, 1. TEETH WHITE, 1.TEETH IN DAY, 1.8 DENTAL PRO, 1.8 DENTAL DOC, and many more.
18Dentistry platform assists dentists in offering and distributing coupons, promotions, and free consultations to their dental patients in their local area (1. TEETH DEALS). Dentists can create all in one patient interaction workflows starting with custom dental websites (1.8 DENTAL WEB) or specially crafted automated dental ads (1.8 DENTAL ADS) and increase visibility through SEO services (1.8 DENTAL SEO) along with communicating and notifying dental patients with text messaging (1.8 DENTAL TXT) all at affordable prices and built into the single platform without any further integration, cost, and hassle.
Dentists can list their practice in up to 10 Zip Codes surrounding their clinic location for free. Dentists can sign up at www.18dentistry.com or just text 'Go' to any dental number mentioned in this press release.
www.18dentistry.com directory listing with a custom profile in 50+ dental directories and reviews are available for free to all dentists. Free tier dentists can pay per new appointment or local patient lead. Paid listing starts at limited-time promotional pricing of $39/month for unlimited patient leads and appointments generated from dental directory websites and $59/month for unlimited patient leads and appointments generated from web and text channels. For exclusive custom packages including call forwarding and practice related branding, please contact us.
Media Contact:
Dinesh Arsid
Phone: 1.8 DENTISTRY Ext 301
Email: media@18dentistry.com
