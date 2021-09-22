PARIS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connective already enjoys a well-established relationship with Microsoft as a technology partner. This latest collaboration marks another milestone and supports Connective's internationalisation by benefitting from strong local and regional relationships. This glocal approach underpins Connective's strategy which aims to provide users across the world with familiar and trustworthy eSignature solutions that cover regional and country specific data protection legislation.
With Connective's eSignature solution hosted on Azure, subscribers can expect the very highest levels of governance. Azure conforms to more than 90 international compliance regulations, mitigating the risk of data breaches.
This is in addition to Connective's own robust and comprehensive governance standards which fulfils legislation including GDPR, eIDAS, ZertES, UETA & ESIGN Act as well as ISO 27001.
With eSignatures now hosted on Azure in France, locally based customers can enjoy even greater control over their digital administration. It is a solution that has already been successfully rolled out in other European countries.
Together, Connective and Microsoft have the expertise and technology to fulfil a wide range of administration demands virtually, across the globe. Using regional software infrastructure allows Connective to stay agile, helping them pursue international growth while remaining responsive and sensitive to local legislation.
Announcing this latest and exciting step in their pursuit of digital transaction management, Philippe Marzouk, CTO at Connective says:
"We chose Microsoft Azure as it fits our glocal strategy. Meaning that we can host our solutions regionally which enables users around the world to help keep their data local and secure."
Supporting the statement, Xavier Perret, Azure Director of Microsoft France, went on to say:
"We are pleased to put all the security of the Microsoft Azure cloud platform at the service of a company whose expertise in digital signatures is as recognized as Connective."
About Connective
Connective, founded in 2014, has rapidly become a reference in the field of Digital Transaction Management (combining: digital identity, smart document generation and electronic signatures). The scaleup offers solutions to digitize document-driven processes and easily sign documents digitally. Companies such as BNP Paribas Fortis, Pirelli, ING Bank, AG Insurance, Vattenfall, Talentsoft, Toyota, Engie, Ramsay, Grant Thornton, DELA, Bank Delen and many others firmly believe in the solution offered by Connective. The company counts more than 60 employees and has its HQ in Antwerp (BE) and subsidiaries in Amsterdam (NL), Paris (FR), Barcelona (ES), New York (USA) and Copenhagen (DK). More information on: http://www.connective.eu
