NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mitra Creative, Inc., a New York City-based digital marketing agency, received a Gold MarCom Award in the 2021 competition. The award received was for Mitra Creative's work on a new website and updated brand for the Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC), produced in collaboration with the organization's Executive Team. Winners of the 2021 MarCom Awards, in its international creative competition for marketing and communication professionals, were announced on October 25, 2021. There were over 6,000 2021 MarCom Awards entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 39 other countries.
Winners are selected from over 300 categories in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications. A list of Platinum and Gold Winners – Mitra Creative's entry featured here – can be found on the MarCom Awards website at http://www.MarComawards.com.
MarCom is one of the oldest, largest, and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Winning a MarCom Award is highly sought-after, peer recognition from the creative industry. MarCom winners range from huge international creative agencies and Fortune 500 companies to individual creative professionals.
"If necessity is the mother of invention…then it was absolutely necessary for C4UHC Inc. to reinvent itself via a website. We are thrilled that our collaboration with Mitra communicates the look and feel of our non-profit and has encouraged others to support our mission. Congratulations!" said Margo Bear, C4UHC Chair.
Of the initiative, Karl Ufert, President of Mitra Creative said, "Our company was honored to be chosen to collaborate with the executives at C4UHC to design and develop a refreshed brand and a modern, responsive, optimized website for the unique healthcare credentialing-focused organization, also featuring a custom membership module, We are thrilled that the MarCom Awards recognized the creativity and hard work of our collective teams in creating this platform to meet the needs of C4UHC's members and supporters and to help the organization to grow its membership."
About the MarCom Awards
MarCom is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 25-year-old international organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. As part of its mission, AMCP fosters and supports the efforts of creative professionals who contribute their unique talents to public service and community organizations. Over the past few years, AMCP has given over $250,000 in charitable contributions.
About C4UHC
The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) is a member group that includes representation from pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, and from other organizations that support our mission. Our purpose is to help create and advance American National Standards that streamline the healthcare representative credentialing process throughout the United States. This will ultimately protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.
About Mitra Creative, Inc.
Mitra Creative, Inc. is a New York (Chelsea, Manhattan)-based interactive marketing, responsive web design and development, social media, search engine optimization (SEO), and digital video production agency, founded in 2005. Mitra Creative serves clients in the High Tech, Health Care, Entertainment and Media, Education, Legal, and other industries.
