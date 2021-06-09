DOVER, Del., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consortium for Universal Healthcare Credentialing, Inc. (C4UHC) is a not-for-profit trade organization made up of healthcare industry providers and suppliers. It is dedicated to facilitating the widespread adoption of the newly revised and updated SC 1-2020 American National Standard for Supplier Credentialing in Healthcare. C4UHC provides guidance to enable consistent, cost-effective and compliant credentialing of all representatives working in healthcare facilities in the United States. The new C4UHC website is designed to provide the tools and information needed to facilitate this important work.
"The Consortium's members have worked hard to put C4UHC in a better position to promote adoption," stated Mickey Kaufman, executive director. "We have fundamentally changed our structure so that more stakeholders can be involved and have updated our website to be a user-friendly resource for the healthcare industry and C4UHC members. It now provides an ongoing archive of valuable documents, guidance and information while also serving as an interactive space for bringing our remote members together to advance the work of the organization."
The C4UHC.org public pages offer information about the history and purpose of the organization, current activities, news and other published information, resources for healthcare industry stakeholders, and the opportunity to contact the organization or inquire about membership. The secured member site provides 24/7 access to C4UHC goals, organizational documents, guidance and standards, meeting minutes, templates, and other resources designed to facilitate C4UHC functions. Additional interactive member enhancements and tools are planned for the future and will be determined by their value to members.
Now that the organization is positioned for success, C4UHC Board member Lori Russell invites interested healthcare suppliers and providers to connect with C4UHC online and consider joining the organization. "Suppliers and providers who want to be on the cutting edge of productive change, we would like to hear from you. Reach out to us at info@c4uhc.org."
About C4UHC
C4UHC is a 501 (c) (6) not-for-profit trade organization. It promotes the common business interests of organizations connected with the healthcare industry in order to create and advance American National Standards for a streamlined healthcare credentialing process. Ultimately, this work helps protect patient safety and confidentiality, eliminate duplicative efforts and costs, and meet the needs of both healthcare providers and suppliers.
