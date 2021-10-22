ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Construction 101: Let's Build Camp Empowers Girls" video (https://youtu.be/PqejehVapXs), produced by ASR Media Productions, won the Emmy Award for the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences' "Education/Schools – Short Form Content" category. It features campers at the 2020 Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania camp, which helped to benefit Habitat for Humanity of the Lehigh Valley. The segment aired on The PEAK TV, an award-winning program co-produced by ASR Media Productions and St. Luke's University Health Network that shares uplifting stories about health, wellness, lifestyle, and community topics. The Emmy awards were announced September 25.
"We are all so proud of this spotlight being placed on this program and on the talented, young women who will be the future leaders of the architecture, engineering, and construction industry," says Jon Lattin, CSI, CCPRTM, Co-Founder of the CSI Greater Lehigh Valley Chapter's Let's Build Construction Camp for Girls. Created in 2017, the free week-long summer camp exposes girls ages 14 to 18 to careers in the architectural, engineering, and construction (AEC) industries through hands-on experiences and field trips.
The CSI Foundation became a sponsor of the camp in 2020 and is encouraging 127 CSI chapters nationwide to offer the camps to recruit women to the profession. The industry faces a projected shortage of 1 million workers over the next two years, according to the Construction Labor Market Analyzer.
"The CSI Foundation is excited to expand this unique camp that immerses girls and young women in the entire AEC community and ultimately develops a stronger workforce for the future of the construction industry," says CSI Foundation Chair Joseph J. Anetrella, FCSI, CCS.
CSI Foundation Chief Operating Officer Velma Hart says: "The Emmy is a testament to the hard work and leadership of this vital program. This story of empowering young women to be a part of the construction industry comes at a critical time for our industry."
For more information on how your community can host a Let's Build Construction Camp for Girls, please contact the CSI Foundation by emailing csi@csinet.org.
About Construction Specifications Institute
Founded in 1948, CSI is a national not-for-profit association of more than 6,500 members dedicated to improving the communication of construction information throughout continuous development and transformation of standards and formats, and education and certification of professionals to improve project delivery processes. CSI members work tirelessly to effectively communicate the designers'' vision, the material producers' solutions and the constructors' techniques to create outstanding facilities that meet facility owners' objectives. For more information visit: http://www.csiresources.org/home.
About the CSI Foundation
The CSI Foundation is a 501 (c) 3 tax-exempt organization that supports research, education, and scholarship related to the built environment and in alignment with the goals and objectives of CSI. Donations to the CSI Foundation will help influence the future of specifications, specifiers, and the construction industry. For more information, visit https://www.csiresources.org/institute/foundation.
About ASR Media Productions
ASR Media Productions, creators of meaningful media such as Emmy® award-winning The PEAK TV, Lehigh Valley's premier lifestyle program airing locally on WFMZ - Channel 69 and nationally on DrTV. ASR Media Productions specializes in video and television production services, creative direction and writing, documentary storytelling, commercial concept and development, event recaps, and media training as well as marketing and social media placement that complement and enhance a company's existing efforts. ASR Media assists in the development of effective strategies for creating relationships between businesses and their key audiences. Each customized project is designed to meet our client's immediate and long-term goals. http://www.asrmediaproductions.com
