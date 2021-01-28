WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- New year, new beginnings. For David Blotnick, this means stepping down from his role as CEO of Consult PR to prepare for the next phase of his life. David has been a part of the Consult PR team for the past five years and within that time he has spearheaded the growth of the company with his vast business development knowledge and consulting experience.
David joined the Consult PR family in mid-2015. Before that, he had known Paul Ramkissoon, Consult PR's President, for almost 20 years during which time they would've embarked on other business ventures together.
David brought over 30 years of top-level managerial experience in business development, finance, leadership, and growth management to the team. His strong track record of streamlining organizations, analyzing existing systems and procedures, making improvements that directly impact the bottom line, and managing explosive growth are unmatched in this industry. He is a results-oriented leader whose experience and wisdom have expertly guided Consult PR for the past 5 years. Over the years, David said he has enjoyed building and developing the company as well as traveling to the Guyana and India offices to meet and interact with the staff there.
When asked about what the future holds, David said he'd like to take this time to focus on some of his investments and to enjoy some of his favorite hobbies.
"It's been a wonderful journey over the past five years. I feel privileged to have worked with our wonderful customers and our incredible team members at Consult PR."- David Blotnick, former CEO of Consult PR.
Saying goodbye is never easy but the entire team would like to thank David, for all of the value he has given to the company and for all that he's done for both their employees and clients over the years. It is sad to see him go but the team at Consult PR wishes him all the best in his new chapter of life!
