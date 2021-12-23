EVERGREEN, Colo., Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Container Masters season one series has been released on Tubi available to stream for free. Season one Container Masters series has 13 action packed episodes taking the viewer on a journey of re-purposed shipping containers. From beautiful houses to other amazing and unique projects you'll have a front row seat as Container Master, Jim Russell, takes you through the build process to the final reveal. There are over one hundred and forty million shipping containers in the world. The vast majority of these remain idle and unused. Jim Russell, working with a network of specialty builders is on a mission to change this – one container at a time. Together they re-purpose, upcycle and give these incredibly strong building blocks a second life.

Mountain Air Productions, is located in Evergreen, CO operations encompass motion picture production and distribution; television production and distribution; digital content creation and distribution development of new entertainment products. For additional information, go to http://www.mountainairproductions.com

Media Contact

Jim Russell, Mountain Air Productions LLC, 1 9135687070, jimrussell@mountainairproductions.com

 

SOURCE Mountain Air Productions LLC

