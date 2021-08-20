NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global content marketing market size is expected to grow by USD 417.85 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period.
The rising number of users on social media, growing demand for digital magazines, surging brand awareness with increasing trust and loyalty are some of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as fraud related to digital advertisements, increased benefits of outdoor advertisement over content marketing, and difficulty in adhering to a content marketing budget are some factors likely to hinder the market growth in the long run.
Global Content Marketing Market: End-user
The content marketing market share growth by the retail segment has been significant. The segment will continue its dominance in the market during the forecast period.
Global Content Marketing Market: Geographic Landscape
42% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for the content marketing market in APAC. Growing demand for digital magazines will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Content Marketing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in content marketing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the content marketing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the content marketing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of content marketing market vendors
