CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Engage Art Contest calls on artists to submit art (Visual Art, Music Video, Film, and Performing Arts) based on the Spiritual Battle topic as found in Ephesians 6:10-20. Some might find this topic unusual, even off putting. It's important to remember that artists have been creating art based on Scripture for centuries. Now is the time for this generation to contribute a contemporary take to the depiction of the grand story shared in the Bible. The themes are evergreen and provide fodder for a broad array of artistic response. And rest assured, when using scripture as inspiration for artwork, artists are in good company!
Who has Drawn Inspiration from Scripture?
Bach's music was clearly about his deep and abiding faith, as were select pieces by Mozart. Bouguereau and Manet are two secular artists who addressed scriptural themes, as have many modern artists, including Chagall, Dali, and Matisse.
The truth is that imagery and stories from Scripture have impacted art since before we started counting time. Overtly "Christian" art was prevalent in the Roman Empire when Christianity was still illegal. From the time that Rome fell until the 1700s, almost all European art was created by or for the Catholic Church. It was valuable to them because they could use it to help teach the masses, most of whom could not yet read, providing a precursor to modern storytelling, so often done today through film.
That was Then, This is Now
Art, culture and scripture do not live in separate worlds. They co-exist together. Scripture has much to say about our culture and art. Our art and culture can have much to say about Scripture.
Engage Art offers a place for artists to express their vision of the Spiritual Battle, inviting anyone in North America including Haiti, Nicaragua, Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, the United States and Caribbean Islands, to reflect on this critical spiritual dynamic during our contest. Engage Art will gather work that can illuminate, inform, and inspire the world—and, perhaps, enhance the artists' spiritual journey, as well.
Contestants can learn more about Engage Art or submit entries until May 31, 2020 at https://engageart.org/contest/#art-contest-summary.
