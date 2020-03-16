BLOOMINGTON, Minn., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, a leading global IT services provider of collaboration and digital infrastructure solutions, announced that Gabrielle Lukianchuk, former Global Vice President, Marketing, at Fiserv, has joined ConvergeOne as Vice President, Marketing, effective today.
Lukianchuk brings more than 25 years of results-driven marketing leadership to ConvergeOne. She most recently led enterprise content strategy at Fiserv, a global leader in payments and financial technology. In this role she led the company's content strategy for digital channels, global events, thought leadership, analysts, and associations. Prior to Fiserv, Lukianchuk served as a marketing executive at ACI Worldwide, an electronic payments solution provider, leading product and solution marketing and a transformation of the go-to-market approach for solution marketing. Lukianchuk also held other executive leadership roles in marketing, global business transformation, and brand strategy during her 12-year tenure at CA Technologies, an IT management, software, and solutions company that is a subsidiary of Broadcom Inc. as of November 2018.
"Gabrielle has a strong track record of success as a transformational leader that has helped companies develop innovative marketing strategies and programs tailored to the customer. With her vision and expertise, we will be able to expand brand equity and awareness to support the growth of the entire ConvergeOne business," said Craig Chumley, Executive Vice President, Cloud, Managed Services, and Marketing.
"I am excited to join ConvergeOne to lead the Marketing Organization," said Lukianchuk. "I see a tremendous opportunity to continue to build the ConvergeOne brand through the eyes of our customers and grow upon our world-class Net Promoter Score. The opportunities for growth are endless as we continue to put our customer's success front and center."
Lukianchuk holds a Master of Business Administration, Marketing, from California Lutheran University and a Bachelor of Arts in Music from California State University, Los Angeles. She is based in Milton, Ga.
Recently, D. Robert Martin, former Vice President, North America Sales at Red Hat, joined ConvergeOne as President, Field Organization. Martin and Lukianchuk's appointments come as part of ConvergeOne's ongoing effort to develop and execute business transformation strategies that align with customers' unique business goals and challenges.
When customers choose ConvergeOne, they are gaining an ally that is driven to help them succeed. As a leader in the IT services industry, ConvergeOne works with more than 300 strategic partners to create solutions that are powerful enough to go beyond solving customers' current challenges to eliminating future obstacles, as well. With ConvergeOne, Now You Can.
About ConvergeOne
Founded in 1993, ConvergeOne is a leading global IT services provider of cloud collaboration customer experience and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises with decades of experience assisting customers to transform their digital infrastructure and realize a return on investment. Over 14,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne with collaboration, enterprise networking, data center, cloud and cybersecurity solutions to achieve business outcomes. Our investments in cloud infrastructure and managed services provide transformational opportunities for customers to achieve financial and operational benefits with leading technologies. ConvergeOne has partnerships with more than 300 global industry leaders, including Avaya, Cisco, IBM, Genesys, and Microsoft to customize specific business outcomes. We deliver solutions with a full lifecycle approach including strategy, design and implementation with professional, managed and support services. ConvergeOne holds more than 6,300 technical certifications across hundreds of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.
