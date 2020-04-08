SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Glover, Host of online cooking show sensation, Dads That Cook (http://www.dadsthatcook.com/), traditionally travels to meet and cook with individual dads in their own kitchen. Now, with COVID-19, Jason is finding a way to bring dads (and moms) together virtually to help make great meals together for their families. Much of today's cooking involves using what's in the pantry with easy substitutions and this is one of Jason's specialties.
Jason will invite guest dads to cook, laugh, make drinks, and share favorite recipes while answering questions from the online audience about managing meals during lockdown.
Every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Dads That Cook will have live cooking streams starting on April 7, 2020 at 4 pm Pacific Time. Viewers can see those live streams on Facebook or YouTube. Viewers can also subscribe to get notified of when the streams begin.
Guest chefs will include dads from all backgrounds, professions, and levels of cooking experience. They will just come prepared with a favorite dish and/or drink - and some humor - that they would like to share with other dads who tune in to watch the show.
Dads That Cook is fundraising for #ChefsForAmerica as part of World Central Kitchen and its powerful response to COVID-19. Many of the show's viewers are in the restaurant industry.
Hashtags: #DadsThatCook, #WorldCentralKitchen, #ChefsForAmerica, #DadCooks, #DadReallyCooks, #DadCook, #EatSleepCook, #DadChef, #DadsCooking, #DadsUnite, #HomeCooking, #AmericaUnitesAtTheDinnerTable, #DadsStayInsideToCook
Video Reel for Dads That Cook: https://youtu.be/7yIuqs2e3ng
