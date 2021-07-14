CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Copado, a leading DevOps platform powering the world's largest digital transformations, today announced it has embedded AppExchange Chat functionality within Copado DevOps and Copado Value Stream Maps on Salesforce AppExchange. Now customers can get their questions answered directly by Copado experts without even leaving their AppExchange listing.
By empowering customers to connect with Copado experts in real time, companies have a more personalized and immediate channel to address real business problems and achieve better business results. Copado Native DevOps Solution for Salesforce and Copado Value Stream Maps are currently available on AppExchange.
Copado, built 100% natively on the Salesforce platform, enables faster, error-free releases with continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) technologies, all via an enterprise-class DevOps platform fully integrated with Salesforce and DX. An end-to-end native DevOps solution that unites Salesforce Admins, Architects and Developers on one platform, Copado creates a streamlined, efficient, higher quality release process, resulting in happier teams and higher levels of innovation. Copado is helping power the next generation of transformation delivery through its integrations on AppExchange.
Comments on the News
"Our mission is to provide a comprehensive DevOps solution to build a path to Salesforce success," said Andrew Leigh, CMO at Copado. "As a release management app that is 100% native on the Salesforce platform, we provide a full suite of tools to use to monitor and trace the full release cycle, enabling businesses to deploy quicker, smarter, with fewer errors. By adding AppExchange Chat functionality, we can help our customers achieve results faster and decrease problem resolution time."
"AppExchange has always brought partners and customers together—and now the addition of AppExchange Chat connects our ecosystem in real time," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "With this feature, customers can leverage Copado's expertise to accelerate their digital transformations with confidence."
About Salesforce AppExchange
Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 9 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.
Additional Resources
Salesforce, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.
About Copado
Copado is a leading DevOps platform enabling some of the world's largest digital transformations in the cloud. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, Copado accelerates cloud deployments, simplifies the release process, increases developer productivity, automates security and compliance, and maximizes return on cloud investments. Copado DevOps 360™ includes Value Planning, Continuous Delivery, Automated Testing, Security and Compliance. More than 1,000 companies run on Copado including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com.
