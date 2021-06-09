WEST WARWICK, R.I., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CORE Higher Education Group has announced the launch of a new integration feature with Formstack, a form automation tool. This new integration was specifically developed to support CORE's growing client list of Occupational Therapy programs as they adjust to new Fieldwork Performance Evaluation (FWPE) guidelines mandated by the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA).
When a new FWPE process was announced in 2020 by AOTA, all Occupational Therapy program administrators were required to learn a new procedure of how mid-point and final evaluations would need to be completed using Formstack moving forward.
As a leading provider of Fieldwork Management Software, the CORE ELMS team wanted to do everything possible to ensure the OT programs they worked with would experience as little process disruption as possible.
"At CORE, we're always finding additional ways to make sure our fieldwork management tools are tailored to the evolving needs of our client schools. We knew it would be critical to integrate with Formstack to eliminate extra steps and enable our OT programs to distribute evaluations automatically each rotation for fieldwork educators and students to complete in CORE ELMS," explained CORE Vice President, Dustin Maines.
CORE's fieldwork management software, CORE ELMS, is now the only tool that allows all fieldwork related data to live and be reported on in one central place, keeping the process as simple and streamlined as possible for OT program administrators, academic fieldwork coordinators, fieldwork educators, and OT students.
Academic Fieldwork Coordinator and longtime CORE user, Mechelle Collins-Faria OTD, OTR/L said, "The new CORE ELMS integration with Formstack is going to be a huge help to our OT program, as we are now able to have fieldwork educators fill out the new evaluation forms directly within our CORE ELMS fieldwork management system. This also now gives our students access to their evaluation without my assistance. The team at CORE has been incredibly helpful. I am excited for other OT programs to try it!"
About CORE Higher Education Group:
Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, CORE Higher Education Group is a pharmacist owned and operated education technology company providing software applications that help manage the experiential education process for over 200 colleges and university programs across the US and Canada. Since 2006, CORE has grown to accommodate the experiential education, student competency assessment, co-curricular eLearning, recruiting, and digital portfolio needs for numerous programs across health science education.
