ARLINGTON, Va. and WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreMedia, developer of the content management and experience orchestration platform, CoreMedia Content Cloud, today announced a strategic partnership with Zobrist Software Group Inc. (ZOBRIST), a leading e-Commerce systems integrator and software provider.
CoreMedia Content Cloud enables businesses to deliver highly personalized customer experiences to any digital channel. More advanced than a typical CMS and more flexible than a closed DXP, it is an agile, best-of-breed content management solution.
The Zobrist Software Group plans to deploy its digital commerce experience earned over the past two decades to help CoreMedia Content Cloud customers elevate the user experience of their websites to reduce time to market, improve brand visibility, increase online conversion and boost revenue.
"We are very excited to be partnering with CoreMedia, with our experience of delivering award winning implementations and CoreMedia's best in-class CMS it is a perfect fit," said Teresa Zobrist, CEO and President of Zobrist Software Group, Inc. She continues: "This Partnership will expand our service offerings into cloud-based CMS for Salesforce Commerce Cloud and HCL Commerce."
Leading the Zobrist customer success team is Brian Fortier, who has years of experience working with, using and implementing the CoreMedia CMS before starting his new role at Zobrist Software Group.
"It's great to be working with CoreMedia again. As the Product Owner for a large footwear brand, I got to see how quickly CoreMedia Content Cloud can be implemented and immediately improve conversion with their drag and drop user interface. We were able to switch the homepage multiple times a day to support marketing campaigns," said Brian Fortier, Client Success Manager of Zobrist Software Group. He continues: "With lessons learned and user expertise, the Zobrist team will be able to implement the CoreMedia as fast as one month."
Zobrist has won numerous awards from IBM, including IBM's "Foundational Leadership Award" for the launch of lee.com and wrangler.com and the IBM WebSphere Commerce Leadership "Best B2C Deployment" Award for thenorthface.com.
"We are incredibly please to be working with such an experienced and respected services team," said Ben Mooney, CoreMedia's Head of Business and Partner Strategy. "Together, CoreMedia and Zobrist provide one of the most powerful and flexible approaches to creating and managing omnichannel customer experiences, enabling brands to launch these projects much faster than ever before."
About CoreMedia
Based in Hamburg, Germany with offices worldwide, CoreMedia is the strategic content management and experience orchestration engine behind today's most iconic online brands. Leading global B2C companies (Deckers, Luxottica, PVH Corp, Finnair, T-Mobile) and B2B firms (Continental, Claas, Emerson, DMG-Mori) create world-class digital experiences powered by CoreMedia. A company of visionaries, trusted advisors, and passionate experts, CoreMedia takes brands to the next level of digital experiences. We're about dialogue, so let's talk. For more information or to set up a demo, visit www.coremedia.com or follow us on Twitter @contentcloud.
About Zobrist Software Group Inc.:
Founded in 2001, the Zobrist Software Group, Inc. is a Certified WBENC Woman-Owned Business and an experienced eCommerce integrator and software provider for large enterprise B2B and B2C commerce solutions including IBM WebSphere Commerce and Salesforce Commerce Cloud. Working with recognizable clients such as Vans, The North Face, Mazda, and 3M, they've built conversion-oriented e-commerce storefronts using popular platforms, including HCL Commerce (formerly IBM Websphere Commerce), Adobe Magento, Salesforce Commerce, and many more. Visit www.zobristinc.com for more information.
