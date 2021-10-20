FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coretek today announced it has earned the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a solution partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and proven expertise in migrating and modernizing production web application workloads, and managing app services in Azure.
Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their web workload deployment and management practices, including their ability to implement Azure App Service, are able to earn the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.
As companies look to modernize their applications and take full advantage of the benefits that cloud computing can deliver, they are looking for a partner with advanced skills to migrate, optimize, and manage their existing web workloads to the cloud.
Clint Adkins, Coretek's Azure Practice Director, states, "As customers continue to modernize their applications in Azure, it is paramount that our team remains at the leading edge of advancements in cloud technology to support their individual cloud journeys. Earning the Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and validates our team's rank among the top partners in the Microsoft Azure ecosystem."
Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Modernization of Web Applications to Microsoft Azure advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to migrating, modernizing, and managing web applications in Microsoft Azure. Coretek clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to start enjoying the benefits of being in the cloud."
About Coretek
Coretek is the #1 Microsoft Azure Partner in the U.S. and an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. Coretek consults, builds, manages, secures, and maintains IT infrastructure, enabling business leaders to spend less time thinking about technology and more time focused on their customers, culture, and communities. Coretek solves the world's most complex business challenges with the cloud.
