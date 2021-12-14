DUBLIN, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Cormac P. Walsh marks his debut in the literary limelight with the release of "Serendipitous Fish" (published by AuthorHouse UK), a novel that presents a swashbuckling romantic fantasy adventure that encompasses glamorous and fantastic realms.
The story follows the lives of Serendipitous Fish and Murella Thane. These passionate lovers fight great forces in a difficult world. He is a foundling child of a princess; she is from a great opera family. He becomes a dashing officer of the great Queens Castle army. She becomes a diva. Through love and separation, these two bring readers on an enthralling journey through the magnificent lands and realms of the North West.
Set against a backdrop of war and pestilence, "Serendipitous Fish" is a story of survival, of humanity and magic, of jealously and hate, of love and adventure, and the astonishing power of music and desire. It is the author's hope that upon reading the book, readers will feel a great sense of excitement and adventure — a feeling of having explored a new and compelling world rich in detail and wonder.
"The book is a thrilling page turner," Walsh asserts. "In its invention of 'Foolsong,' it brings a wholly original concept to the fantasy genre. It's very human centered. There are no living mythical creatures in the narrative. It relates to real and passionate young adult humans."
"Serendipitous Fish"
By Cormac P. Walsh
Softcover | 6 x 9in | 282 pages | ISBN 9781665594424
E-Book | 282 pages | ISBN 9781665594431
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Cormac P. Walsh is a drama tutor living and working in Dublin, Ireland. With Susan Connolly, he will shortly be publishing a stage play titled "I Am Edel." It tells the true story of Susan Connolly's 11 years as a child in Dublin's notorious Goldenbridge industrial school.
